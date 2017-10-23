Yoruba Nollywood actress, Funke Abisogun Alhassan, has passed on.

According to her husband who shared the news on Instagram, the actress passed away a few days after giving birth to a baby.

An actress and a producer, Abisogun owned the production house Funke Abisogun Heritage Links.

She was popular for movies such as "Haa Ijaodola," "Iya Abiye, "Alumonni" among others.

Pulse Movies has put together Abisogun's last film appearances before her death.

1. "Ajofeebo"

In "Ajofeebo," a talented female dancer is betrothed to a young drummer but the king's greed and covetousness causes a rift between the young lovers, which becomes the root of some unfavourable circumstances encountered by the dwellers.

The movie starred the actress as the title character alongside Toyosi Adesanya, Taofeek Adewale, Samson Folarin among others.

2. "Olowo Silee"

In "Olowo Sile," a powerful and prominent personality finds love with Bewaji, a beautiful maiden which every man craves to be with. Will Bewaji reciprocate the love?

The movie starred the late actress alongside Ayanfe Adeyinka, Taiwo Al-Hassan, Taofiq Abisogun among others.

3. "Talopa Jesu"

The 2017 indigenous movie starred the late actress alongside Bukky Raji, Ibrahim Chatta, Saint Janet, Lukman Raji, Dele Odule, Dupe Jaiyesinmi and Jumoke Fadipe.

May her soul rest in peace.