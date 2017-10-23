Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Funke Abisogun :  Actress reportedly dies few days after childbirth

Funke Abisogun Actress reportedly dies few days after childbirth

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Funke Abisogun Alhassan has reportedly passed on a few days after giving birth to baby.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Funke Abisogun is reportedly dead.

She reportedly died few days after giving birth to a baby.

Her husband, Taofiq Alhassan had announced a few days earlier that she had given birth. He had taken to his Instagram page to announce the good.

Late Funke Alhassan and her husband before her death play

Late Funke Alhassan and her husband before her death

(Taofiq Alhassan)

 

However a few days later, a friend of the actress, Tunde Ola Yusuf announced the sad demise of the actress.

Tunde Yusuf pays tribute to late Funke Alhassan play

Tunde Yusuf pays tribute to late Funke Alhassan

(Instagram/Tunde Ola Yusuf)

 

"ADIEU FUNKE...

Just days ago, people celebrated with you for the delivery of Ur baby, now the Sun set at noon and U are no more...

May God look after the new born child and give Ur husband, the family, friends of the family and the industry at large the fortitude to bear the loss.

Good night Funke Abisogun @funkealhassanabisogun , wife of my brother Taofeek Al Hassan Abisogun. May her soul rest in peace. Amen!"

Funke Abisogun's husband and family have yet to release a public statement.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

Top 3

1 Kwese TV Cable TV launches in Nigeria with unique subscription plansbullet
2 "Price of Fame" A new telenovela is coming to Telemundo, here's...bullet
3 Pulse List These are the most expensive TV shows ever madebullet

Related Articles

Toyin Aimakhu Actress takes dancing to another level on her birthday with Olamide's "Wo"
Eniola Badmus Photos from actress' private birthday dinner
Liz Anjorin Actress says she didn't convert to Islam because of any man
Lizzy Anjorin Actress says 99% of women are born as witches
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo The Nollywood movie starring Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye
Nigeria 5 Nollywood movies that celebrate our country
Nollywood Dollars, numbers and why most Nigerian movies look the same
BON Awards 2017 Bolanle Ninalowo, IK Ogbonna, Rachel Okonkwo, "What Lies Within" among nominees
Odunlade Adekola How a little known Yoruba actor has become the most famous face on Twitter
Taiwo Aromokun Actress gives birth to set of twins

Movies

AY MAkun won the Golden Movie Awards Best writer for his comedy movie "A Trip to Jamaica"
AY Makun Comedian featured on CNN Marketplace Africa, talks hardships in Nollywood
Coke Studio Yemi Alade shows off new dance steps in new TV Commercial
Episode 3 of Adventures of Lola and Chuchu
"The adventures of Lola and Chuchu" Watch episode 4 of Nigerian animated series
Jide Kosoko
Jide Kosoko Actor joins lawmakers for plenary session on indigenous movies' protection