Yoruba Nollywood actress, Funke Abisogun is reportedly dead.

She reportedly died few days after giving birth to a baby.

Her husband, Taofiq Alhassan had announced a few days earlier that she had given birth. He had taken to his Instagram page to announce the good.

However a few days later, a friend of the actress, Tunde Ola Yusuf announced the sad demise of the actress.

"ADIEU FUNKE...

Just days ago, people celebrated with you for the delivery of Ur baby, now the Sun set at noon and U are no more...

May God look after the new born child and give Ur husband, the family, friends of the family and the industry at large the fortitude to bear the loss.

Good night Funke Abisogun @funkealhassanabisogun , wife of my brother Taofeek Al Hassan Abisogun. May her soul rest in peace. Amen!"

Funke Abisogun's husband and family have yet to release a public statement.