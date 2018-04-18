Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Linda Ikeji reacts to Tobi and Cee-C drama Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija "Women, never talk to a man the way Cee-C has spoken to Tobi today" - Linda Ikeji

Linda Ikeji advises women never to speak to a man the way Cee-C spoke to Tobi earlier today. Cee-C had called Tobi names like mumu, ode and oloshi.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alex says Ceebi fights boring, Rico bambam Big Brother Naija play

Cee-C and Tobi having one of their fights

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Linda Ikeji, has reacted to Big Brother Naija housemate Cee-C hurling insults at Tobi earlier today.

The Media entrepreneur advised women to never speak to a man the way Cee-C spoke to Cee-C during their fight.

According to Ikeji, such outburst is almost a sin. She added that her advice is for both men and women.

 

Between Cee-C and Tobi

It was a dramatic morning in the Big Brother Naija house when an angry Cee-C stomped around the House, hurling insults at Tobi.

Tobi was getting Task-ready with Miracle and Alex when Cee-C started. He was silent for most of the drama, but eventually, he gave her one-line responses like "okay."

Cee-C called him names like: useless, miserable fool, a man who can’t stand on his own, gossip, mumu, ode, oloshi and more.

 

 

Other reactions to Cee-C's outburst

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

There are currently five housemates - Cee-C, Alex, Tobi, Nina, Miracle - battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. The grand finale Live show will hold on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Cee-C breaks down in tears, Tobi explains why his...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Who do you think will win this year's #BBNaija? [Poll]bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Twitter reacts to Alex's apology letter to Cee-Cbullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija Cee-C says Tobi is a 'f**k boy' who has nothing to offer her [Day 79 recap]
Big Brother Naija Twitter reacts to Alex's apology letter to Cee-C
Big Brother Naija Who is your favourite #BBNaija housemate this season? [Poll]
Big Brother Naija Cee-C breaks down in tears, Tobi explains why his relationship with Cee-C crashed [Day 78 recap]
Big Brother Naija Davido declares support for Tobi
Big Brother Naija Cee-C says Alex threw herself at almost all the guys in the house, Tobi says he can date Alex [Day 77 recap]
Big Brother Naija Who do you think will win this year's #BBNaija? [Poll]
Big Brother Naija Viewers react to Saturday night party, Alex and Tobi's friendship [Day 76 recap]
Big Brother Naija Lolu and Anto talk about Tobi being a "gossip"
Big Brother Naija "Mumu, Ode, gossip, Idiot, Oloshi" - Cee-C hurls insults at Tobi [Video]

Movies

Who do you think will win this year's Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Biggie removes Cee-C as Head of House after fight with Tobi
Cee-C insults Tobi
Big Brother Naija "Mumu, Ode, gossip, Idiot, Oloshi" - Cee-C hurls insults at Tobi [Video]
Anto and Lolu on Tobi being a gossip Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Lolu and Anto talk about Tobi being a "gossip"
Cee-C says Tobi is a fuckboy Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Cee-C says Tobi is a 'f**k boy' who has nothing to offer her [Day 79 recap]