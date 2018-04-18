Linda Ikeji advises women never to speak to a man the way Cee-C spoke to Tobi earlier today. Cee-C had called Tobi names like mumu, ode and oloshi.
The Media entrepreneur advised women to never speak to a man the way Cee-C spoke to Cee-C during their fight.
According to Ikeji, such outburst is almost a sin. She added that her advice is for both men and women.
It was a dramatic morning in the Big Brother Naija house when an angry Cee-C stomped around the House, hurling insults at Tobi.
Tobi was getting Task-ready with Miracle and Alex when Cee-C started. He was silent for most of the drama, but eventually, he gave her one-line responses like "okay."
Cee-C called him names like: useless, miserable fool, a man who can’t stand on his own, gossip, mumu, ode, oloshi and more.
There are currently five housemates - Cee-C, Alex, Tobi, Nina, Miracle - battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. The grand finale Live show will hold on Sunday, April 22, 2018.