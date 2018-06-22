news

"Game of Thrones" is one show that successfully turned violence, rape and incest into mainstream entertainment.

Just like severals fans of the HBO show, there are scenes that were too difficult to watch for Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Cersei Lannister’s twin brother, Jaime Lannister.

During an interview with Variety, the actor revealed that the season five scene in which Stannis Baratheon allowed Melisandre to burn his daughter Shireen alive was too cruel.

“I thought [it] was just cruel,” he said. “It made sense story wise and I understand why they did it. But I just couldn’t watch it. It was difficult to even read it.”

Coster-Waldau also said that he was uncomfortable with the relationship between Catelyn Stark’s sister, Lysa Arryn, and her 10-year-old son Robin.

"It was so weird and wrong on every level," he said about the scene in which Lysa breastfed Robin.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 spoilers so far

Ever since filming of the 8th season of the show kicked off, spoilers have occasionally emerged online.

In a video shared by the show's fansite, Watchers on The Wall, taken from outside the Winterfell set in Northern Ireland, huge flames are seen consuming the entire Winterfell castle.

In 2017, a fan spotted quite a number of cast in Belfast, including Kristofer Hivju who plays Tormund GiantBane, whom most fans had a solid reason to believe died in season seven.

Also, Ellie Kendrick, who plays Meera Reed on the show, confirmed that she probably won’t be back for the final season.

Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, described the finale as "heartbreaking and the end of an era’.

According to casting details that surfaced online in 2017, House Frey - the most hated house on show - may return for the final season.

The penultimate season came to an end with a helpless Tormund and Beric watching the Night King destroy the wall. They saw the Night King emerge with an undead Viserion at his command.

The latter breathed blue flame at the wall, melting the wall and paving way for the beginning of the greatest war on "Game of Thrones."