"Game of Thrones" Season 8 set photos reveal huge spoiler

Even though the final season of "Game Of Thrones" is still months away, spoilers are already hitting the internet.

A recent photo shared by a fan reveals that contrary to what Season 7 finale might have hinted, fans haven't seen the last of a particular favourite.

A fan recently spotted quite a number of cast members in Belfast, including Kristofer Hivju who plays Tormund GiantBane, whom most fans have solid reason to believe is dead.

The last time we saw him, he was on the run from the White Walkers, who had just destroyed the wall and invaded the North.

This huge spoiler could mean that the strong-willed Wilding escaped the collapsing wall.

But of course, this is "Game of Thrones," a show that doesn't shy away from killing loved characters. So for all we know, Hivju could just be on set to film a flashback or his death scene.

Whichever way, fans can quit worrying. One thing is certain: they will get to see their favourite Wilding in the upcoming season.

Or is his appearance on set just one of the many ways HBO plans to misled fans?

Remember that "Game of Thrones," which has been a victim of several hacks, is shooting multiple versions of the finale to prevent spoilers.

Others spotted on set include Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Pilou Asbaek (Euron Greyjoy), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

The eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" is expected to debut in 2019.