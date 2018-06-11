Pulse.ng logo
Go
Eniola Badmus scammed by organizer of Celebrity Housemate show

Eniola Badmus, who won the maiden edition of the 'Celebrity Housemate' reality show, is yet to receive her 7 million naira cash prize.

  • Published:
Eniola Badmus

In February 2018, Eniola Badmus was crowned the winner of the maiden edition of the Celebrity Housemate reality show.

It has been four months since the show came to an end, and according to Badmus, she is yet to receive her 7 million naira cash prize.

During an interview with Pulse Nigeria, the actress who is set to release her new movie "Ghetto Bred," described the organizers as scammers, saying that she doesn't understand what is happening with her money.

"Even me, I don't know what happened. But I know that I am the winner of celebrity housemate: the maiden show," she told Pulse.

"I won in February and I am yet to get my money. It's 9 million, but I actually promised two different charity homes of my choice 1million naira each, then I have 7 million naira. I am yet to get it."

Talking about the organizers being in touch with her, the actress said, "at some point we heard that the owner of the show absconded but got back into town lately. I guess she has been calling my management, but she has not been saying anything about the money, she has been saying other things."

Badmus was announced the winner of the show after 30 days with 11 other celebrities in one house. Just like several other reality shows, the housemates had tasks to win.

They also had to rely on the viewers' votes to remain in the competition as the contestant with the lowest votes was evicted every weekend.

Other celebrities who contested in the 2018 Celebrity Housemate show are: Jaywon, Yomi Fash Lanso, Funky Mallam, Doris Simeon, Ruggedman, Muma Gee, Ada Ameh, Chelsea Eze, Junior Pope, Ogenna Ekwubiri and Frederick Leonard.

During this interview with Pulse, Badmus also talked about her alleged beef with fellow Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

