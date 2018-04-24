news

Cee-C, who emerged the 1st runner-up of the third season of the Big Brother Naija show, has received a cheque of two million naira from her fans.

The cheque was presented to the former housemate on Monday, April 23, 2018, when she returned to Nigeria from South Africa.

For 85 days, Cee-C participated as a contestant on the show, battling for the 45 million naira grand prize alongside 19 other housemates.

The final battle was between her and four other finalists (Alex, Miracle, Tobi and Nina). However, she lost the prize to Miracle, who was announced as the winner by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the Live Finale show, which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

Cee-C's stay in the house

During her stay in the house, Cee-C was romantically involved with Tobi, who was also her first strategic partner in the game.

She was eventually paired with Lolu, and after a clash, the pair earned two strikes each. The strikes were cancelled after Biggie reset the game, following Anto and Khloe's return to the house.

Few days to the end of the game, Cee-C earned another strike for provoking Tobi.

Considered one of the strongest contenders of the season, Cee-C was up for possible eviction every week, and survived all weeks.