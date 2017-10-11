10 things we know about "The Wedding Party 2"

Along with an official teaser and behind the scenes photos for "The Wedding Party 2," fans got plenty hints and morsels of information about the upcoming film.

Pulse Movies have put together 10 things we know about the anticipated sequel to the highest grossing Nollywood movie.

Here's everything we know.

1. The sequel is titled "The Wedding Party: Dubai Destination."

2. Niyi Akinmolayan, who is popular for "Out of Luck," "The Arbitration," "Room 315," and "Falling" directed the film.

The original film was helmed by Kemi Adetiba.

3. The sequel returns with original cast Sola Sobowale, Daniella Down, RMD, Ireti Doyle, Ali Baba, Ikechukwu the Rapper, Enyinna Nwigwe, Beverly Naya, Saka, Banky W, Adesua Etomi and Somkele Idhalama.

4. The original cast members are joined by Patience Ozokwor, Chiwetalu Agu, Chigurl and Seyi Law.

5. "The Wedding Party 2" which commenced shoot on May 1, 2017, shot in Nigeria for at least two weeks before heading to Dubai for another two weeks.

6. "The Wedding Party 2" follows the romance between Nonso Onwuka and Deirdre; the bridesmaid from London.

7. From some of the tidbits and teasers that have been shared online, we know that Dunni and Dozie are having twins. Also, the dramatic Tinuade Coker has a new rival in Ozokwor's character.

8. The sequel is produced by ELFIKE Film Collective: a partnership of EbonyLife Films, FilmOne Distribution, Inkblot Productions and Koga Studios.

9. The Wedding Party 2," will debut in 15 territories.

According to the Group Executive Director/COO FilmOne, Moses Babatope, the movie is aiming to be released in 15 territories when it makes its debut later this year.

10. "The Wedding Party" will have its world premiere on December 10, 2017, before making its debut in Nigerian cinemas on December 15, 2017.