Yul Edochie declares intention to run for presidency

Yul Edochie Actor declares intention to run for presidency

Yul Edochie has joined the list of presidential hopefuls in the country as he declares his intentions to take over Aso Rock come 2019.

  Published:
(Instagram/YulEdochie)
This is not joke as actor, Yul Edochie has declared his intentions to run for the presidency in the forthcoming 2019 presidential elections in Nigeria.

The actor turned politician took to his Instagram page on Monday, April 23, 2018, where he declared his intention. According to the actor, he wants to bring the problems of the country to the last bus stop.

"Today I declare my interest to run for President of the greatest country in the world, Nigeria. A blessed country that has been crippled by decades of bad leadership. Enough is Enough!Fellow Nigerians, stand with me let us bring the problems of our country to the THE LAST BUS STOP!!!" he wrote.

 

Yul Edochie's decision to run for president might not be far from his last statement concerning president Muhammadu Buhari. It would be recalled that he once said the president shouldn't run for a re-election in 2019.

(Pulse)

ALSO READ: Kenneth Okonkwo wants to be governor of Enugu state

The actor and one-time governorship aspirant in Anambra state made this known while releasing a short video. In the video, Yul Edochie made a passionate plea to the president to allow a younger person to take up the challenges currently facing the country.

 

"I hear you want to run for the second time in office I decided to do this video, please sir don't bother. I don't think Nigeria, Nigerians can endure four or more years of whats going on right now. Believe its really terrible, the hardship is too much," Yul said.

(Instagram/Yul Edochie)

 

We guess Yul thinks he is that young person who would take Nigeria to that promised land. We all can remember that Yul Edochie ran for the governorship elections at the last elections in Anambra state which he ended up not winning.

