You've to check out Davido's new exotic car!

Davido You've to check out the singer's new 2018 Bentley Bentayga!

Davido is treating himself to some luxury items including a 2018 Bentley Bentayga worth N94m.

  Published:
Davido play

Davido

(Sauci)
Davido had an amazing 2017 career-wise and he sure has got the right to spoil himself with the good things of life.

The music star and Pulse hottest artist of the year has reportedly purchased a 2018 Bentley Bentayga worth N94m.

Well looks like the exotic car is on it's way to Nigeria as the singer posted a photo of the car on his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 31st, 2018 with  the dealer with a caption

 

"Thank you @bentley_atlanta ❤️for making this a smooth purchase !! My baby off to the port      way !"

When you have a car that is worth that huge amount of money, you've got to buy accessories that best suits your car. Well, let's just say Davido has already made some preparations for the arrival of his car as he acquires some really expensive jewellery including a ring and a wristwatch that looks like a fortune.

How u go big on big !! #NewTime courtesy of @icebox to match my new baby !!

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on

 

Davido play

Davido

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

 

Davido apart from buying expensive pieces of jewellery and exotic cars sure knows how to spread the fabulous lifestyle around his crew.

Davido and his hype man, Special Ed play

Davido and his hype man, Special Ed

(Snapchat/Davido)

 

Remember in 2017 when he got all his crew members expensive Rolex wristwatches? Yea, Davido is that generous. We can't also forget when he got 8 members of his crew the latest iPhone.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

