You've to check out Davido's new exotic car!

Davido had an amazing 2017 career-wise and he sure has got the right to spoil himself with the good things of life.

The music star and Pulse hottest artist of the year has reportedly purchased a 2018 Bentley Bentayga worth N94m.

Well looks like the exotic car is on it's way to Nigeria as the singer posted a photo of the car on his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 31st, 2018 with the dealer with a caption

"Thank you @bentley_atlanta ❤️for making this a smooth purchase !! My baby off to the port way !"

When you have a car that is worth that huge amount of money, you've got to buy accessories that best suits your car. Well, let's just say Davido has already made some preparations for the arrival of his car as he acquires some really expensive jewellery including a ring and a wristwatch that looks like a fortune.

Davido apart from buying expensive pieces of jewellery and exotic cars sure knows how to spread the fabulous lifestyle around his crew.