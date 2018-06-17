Pulse.ng logo
Winston Duke rocks Super Eagles tracksuit to MTV Movie and TV Awards

Winston Duke "Black Panther" star rocks Super Eagles tracksuit to MTV Movie & TV Awards

The "Black Panther" star who played the character of "Mbaku" in the Marvel superhero movie, looked dapper in the tracksuit paired with a black T-shirt and matching black sneakers.

Winston Duke is doing Nigeria proud what with him rocking the Super Eagles new tracksuit to the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

ALSO READ: Banky W, Adesua rocking Super Eagles jersey at the Wembley

The event which took place last night, Saturday, June 16, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, saw the "Black Panther" star who played the character of "Mbaku" in the Marvel superhero movie, looking dapper in the tracksuit paired with a black T-shirt and matching black sneakers.

Agree or not, Duke took Nigeria with his the the awards.

See more photos above.

Celebrities turn up at the Wembley stadium to support the Super Eagles

Adesua Etomi and Banky W were not the only ones who showed up at the Wembley stadium yesterday, June 2, for the match between the Nigerian Super Eagles and the Three Lions of England.

The Super Eagles received loads of support from some of our favourite celebrities present at the venue, with most of them rocking the new Super Eagles jerseys.

Amongst the celebrities present were, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uriel Oputa, Banky W, Adesua Etomi, 2Baba, John Boyega, Anthony Joshua, Tinie Tempah, amongst others.

ALSO READ: New Nigerian jerseys sell-out on 1st day of release

See more photos below:

rocking the Super Eagles new tracksuit

