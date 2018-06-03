Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Banky W, Adesua rocking Super Eagles jersey at the Wembley

Adesua Etomi and Banky W at the Wembley stadium, London play

Adesua Etomi and Banky W at the Wembley stadium, London

(Instagram)
We all know that the new Super Eagles jersey has been all the rave but seeing Banky W and his wife, Adesua Etomi rocking matching looks at the Wembley, makes us want it all the more!

This is why a photo of rocking matching jerseys at the Wembley stadium, London, is our photo of the day.

Adesua Etomi and Banky W at the Wembley stadium, London play

Adesua Etomi and Banky W at the Wembley stadium, London

(instagram)

 

The couple who were in London for the One Africa Music Festival which took place last night, Saturday, June 2, 2018, ahead of the games, took the opportunity to see the game and to cheer the Super Eagles on.

They both shared a photo of themselves rocking the new Nigerian jersey via their Instagram accounts.

Banky and Adesua turned up, complete with the Nigerian flag in hand, as the Super Eagles played against England in the friendlies.

Although the Super Eagles lost, with the game ending in a 2 – 1 defeat against Nigeria, but they looked good doing it!

Celebrities turn up at the Wembley stadium to support the Super Eagles

Adesua Etomi and Banky W were not the only ones who showed up at the Wembley stadium yesterday, June 2, for the match between the Nigerian Super Eagles and the Three Lions of England.

John Boyega and Tinie Tempah play

John Boyega and Tinie Tempah

(bellanaija)

 

The Super Eagles received loads of support from some of our favourite celebrities present at the venue, with most of them rocking the new Super Eagles jerseys.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu play

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

(bellanaija)

 

Amongst the celebrities present were, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uriel Oputa, Banky W, Adesua Etomi, 2Baba, John Boyega, Anthony Joshua, Tinie Tempah, amongst others.

See more photos below:

2Face Idibia and Ubi Franklin play

2Face Idibia and Ubi Franklin

(bellanaija)
Uriel Oputa play

Uriel Oputa

(bellanaija)

 

Kika and Anthony Joshua play

Kika and Anthony Joshua

(bellanaija)
Kcee play

Kcee

(bellanaija)

