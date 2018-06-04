See how your favourite stars are styling their Super Eagles kit

The sold-out kit which was voted best in the world has got everyone in a frenzy and you can see certainly see why!
Everything from the unveiling of the design to the marketing to the execution was perfect and the Super Eagles World Cup Kit in collaboration with Nike is arguably one of the most popular kits ever made.
The kit, which sold out worldwide in record time and and eager fans queueing outside Nike stores to get their hands on it, was shown off by the lucky fans who managed to grab a piece all over social media. Some of our favourite celebrities including Tiwa Savage, Tobi Bakre, Noble Igwe, Adesua Etomi and Ebuka were spotted wearing their piece of World Cup history.
Check out how your faves styled their Super Eagles kit!
Game day with Bae. Then #oneafricamusicfest immediately afterwards. Dem say Super Eagles Jersey don sell out but My God is bigger than that!! Also, it helps to know @mikel_john_obi and @wizkidayo!!! Lol Let's go Naija!!! Let's go @oneafricaglobal!!! We moooove #london PS: Susu wore a jumpsuit, but as soon as I got a jersey for her, she decided to throw it on top, as per Naija pride. Pls fashion police, U say it does not match but we don't care. U get the fashion, we get the jersey
It's official, the Nigeria Super Eagles kit is a huge hit. Out of the 20 jerseys that have been revealed, it has already been ranked the best jersey by 'Mirror Football'.
The Nigeria 2018 World Cup home kit introduces an exciting, dynamic and stand-out design to balance out the relatively understated away jersey which is a plain forest green colour with lighter accents. The Nigeria 2018 home jersey combines bright green, white and black in a chevron print infused design.
The kit is 'audacious, fast, fun and stylish', as described by Nike on their official press release. The home kit is reminiscent the famous ’94 strip (which was also the first year Nigeria qualified for the World Cup) and overall, the kit is bound to be one of the most eye-catching at this summer's tournament.
The campaign stars Nike Ambassador Grace Ladoja alongside Wizkid, Not3s, Super EagleAlex Iwobi, Julie Adenuga, Yagazie Emezi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.