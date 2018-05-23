Tonto Dikeh with the sauce

news

We don't think fans and admirers of this beautiful woman would ever get tired of seeing photos on social media.

On our photo of the day, Tonto Dikeh looks drop dead gorgeous in this outfit and, she kind of reminds us of one of those state first ladies whose fashion style was always a topic for discussion amongst fashion enthusiast.

We love how she was able to make the outfit class and make this photo which we know is going to trend the whole day. Tonto Dikeh is unarguably one of the most talented actors in this country but we can't dispute the fact that she is also very pretty.

Tonto Dikeh in the last one year has become more popular for her controversies than her movies since her marriage to businessman, Churchill Oladunni crashed. From videos to shades and calling each other out, Tonto has really become a famous celebrity.

Just recently, Tonto Dikeh, in another episode of shaming her ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni went on social media to help an online business vendor locate him because he is allegedly indebted to them.

The online business vendor with the Instagram handle @buy_sell_swap_rent­_ghana had gone on their page to call out Oladunni Churchill for taking away appliances such as air-conditioners from the house he once rented with Tonto Dikeh while they were still residing in Ghana and refusing to pick their calls.