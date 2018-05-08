Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Tonto Dikeh says partners should never starve each other of sex

Actress says partners should never starve each other of sex

Tonto Dikeh has got some advice for couples to spice up their sex lives.

Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram/TontoDikeh)
Looks like Tonto Dikeh might have become a relationship expert as she is advising couples about their sex lives and on how not starve each other of their sexual desires.

The actress shared her thoughts on her Instagram page on Monday, May 9, 2018, saying that couples should always be ready to impress and if as a partner you desire to be given a good head, then ask for it.

"Let me just drop this right here: Just like you stay improved on your social, spiritual life so you should improve on your sexual life...learn new ways to please and be pleased!! Sex plays a major role in our physical life/relationship or marriage...

 

"Never starve your partner, as a matter of fact, be always ready to impress. You wanna be a boss, be a boss all around, you love a good head? Open up to your partner, if you are not satisfying them, someone else will. Sex isn't a Christian or Muslim thing...having a great sex life in your marriage isn't a sin," she wrote.

Well guys, if you think Tonto Dikeh is the right person to take relationship sex advice from, then go for it as you've been tutored for free by the actress.

Tonto Dikeh awarded 'Humanitarian Peace Ambassador Award'

Tonto Dikeh awarded ‘Humanitarian Peace Ambassador Award'

(instagram)

 

Tonto Dikeh plans to give out plot of land in Abuja to celebrate her birthday

Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram/TontoDikeh)

 

Tonto Dikeh's goody bags are here again as the actress promises to give out a plot of land to mark her forthcoming birthday.

The beautiful actress made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, May 4, 2018, were posted a photo of the things she would be giving out. She, however, wishes the lucky winner of the plot of land would be a church.

Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram/Tontolet)

 

"KING TONTO   (I would really love to give the landed property to a bible believing church) #JUNE 9th #Small girl with a big GodKING TONTO   (I would really love to give the landed property to a bible believing church) #JUNE 9th #Small girl with a big God," she captioned the photo.

