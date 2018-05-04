news

Tonto Dikeh's goody bags are here again as the actress promises to give out a plot of land to mark her forthcoming birthday.

The beautiful actress made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, May 4, 2018, were posted a photo of the things she would be giving out. She however wishes the lucky winner of the plot of land would be a church.

"KING TONTO (I would really love to give the landed property to a bible believing church) #JUNE 9th #Small girl with a big GodKING TONTO (I would really love to give the landed property to a bible believing church) #JUNE 9th #Small girl with a big God," she captioned the photo.

Tonto Dikeh gives out iPhone6 to mark 3 years of being born again

When it comes to giving, nothing surprises us anymore as Tonto Dikeh has given out an iPhone6 to a lucky follower to mark her third year of being born again.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 9, 2018, where she posted the photo of the phone she was giving out and captioned it with a quote.

"Feeling Xtra generous...As my Spirit leads I will choose a very loyal fan To win this new iPhone 6(Abeg make una manage economy d shake)...Write an Essay about me using a beautiful picture of me, Post it and tag me using the hashtag #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS ..May the best win,'' she wrote.

Tonto Dikeh feeds disabled persons in Abuja

Back in December 2017, the actress in conjunction with her NGO, Tonto Dikeh Foundation, paid a visit to the Persons living with disability in the Karanmajiji Disable Colony in Abuja to celebrate the United Nations International World Disability Day.