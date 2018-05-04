Tonto Dikeh's birthday is in a few weeks and she's going to be giving out a lot of freebies, include a plot of land.
The beautiful actress made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, May 4, 2018, were posted a photo of the things she would be giving out. She however wishes the lucky winner of the plot of land would be a church.
"KING TONTO (I would really love to give the landed property to a bible believing church) #JUNE 9th #Small girl with a big GodKING TONTO (I would really love to give the landed property to a bible believing church) #JUNE 9th #Small girl with a big God," she captioned the photo.
When it comes to giving, nothing surprises us anymore as Tonto Dikeh has given out an iPhone6 to a lucky follower to mark her third year of being born again.
The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 9, 2018, where she posted the photo of the phone she was giving out and captioned it with a quote.
"Feeling Xtra generous...As my Spirit leads I will choose a very loyal fan To win this new iPhone 6(Abeg make una manage economy d shake)...Write an Essay about me using a beautiful picture of me, Post it and tag me using the hashtag #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS ..May the best win,'' she wrote.
Back in December 2017, the actress in conjunction with her NGO, Tonto Dikeh Foundation, paid a visit to the Persons living with disability in the Karanmajiji Disable Colony in Abuja to celebrate the United Nations International World Disability Day.
In Celebration of the United Nations international world disability day we @bellsechoinitiative in conjunction with @famefoundationorg @t_d_foundation took out time to celebrate & meet the needs and wants of the Persons living with disability in the KARANMAJIJI DISABLE COLONY FCT ABUJA,NIGERIA It is without a doubt that these special persons live with lots of challenges but it is our duty as a brothers keeper to look out for them that is why we have as every other day remembered them on this great day 3rd nov. 2017(TO COMMEMORATE THE UNITED NATIONS WORLD DISABLITY DAY)... #DISABLITY IS NO INABILITY #KARAMAJIJI ROAD CONSTRUCTION #KARAMAJIJI CHILDRENS SCOLARSHIP #LOVE #UNITY #PASSION #MARKING THE WORLD DISABILITY DAY #WE LOVE YOU #YOU ARE ENOUGH #SHARE A SMILE #UNITEDNATIONS #WHEELCHAIRS #ROADCONSTRUCTIONS #FOOD ITEMS #CLOTHINGS #TOILIETIERIES #BEDDINGS #KIDDINGS #SCHORLARSHIP #LOVE #UNWOMEN Pics by @Princecyril5
In the course of the visit, she shared gifts with the inhabitants of the colony and also spent time having fun with them. Tonto Dikeh who was excited about her visit took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 3, 2017, where she shared photos of herself and her team during their visit to the colony.