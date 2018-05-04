Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Tonto Dikeh plans to give out a plot of land to celebrate her birthday

Tonto Dikeh Actress plans to give out a plot of land in Abuja to celebrate her birthday

Tonto Dikeh's birthday is in a few weeks and she's going to be giving out a lot of freebies, include a plot of land.

  • Published:
Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram/TontoDikeh)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tonto Dikeh's goody bags are here again as the actress promises to give out a plot of land to mark her forthcoming birthday.

The beautiful actress made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, May 4, 2018, were posted a photo of the things she would be giving out. She however wishes the lucky winner of the plot of land would be a church.

"KING TONTO   (I would really love to give the landed property to a bible believing church) #JUNE 9th #Small girl with a big GodKING TONTO   (I would really love to give the landed property to a bible believing church) #JUNE 9th #Small girl with a big God," she captioned the photo.

 

Tonto Dikeh gives out iPhone6 to mark 3 years of being born again

Tonto Dikeh looking all glamorous play

Tonto Dikeh looking all glamorous

(Instagram/TontoDikeh)

 

When it comes to giving, nothing surprises us anymore as Tonto Dikeh has given out an iPhone6 to a lucky follower to mark her third year of being born again.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 9, 2018, where she posted the photo of the phone she was giving out and captioned it with a quote.

"Feeling Xtra generous...As my Spirit leads I will choose a very loyal fan To win this new iPhone 6(Abeg make una manage economy d shake)...Write an Essay about me using a beautiful picture of me, Post it and tag me using the hashtag #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS ..May the best win,'' she wrote.

ALSO READ: Kiss Daniels gives back to the poor on Easter day

Tonto Dikeh feeds disabled persons in Abuja

Tonto Dikeh honored with ‘Humanitarian Peace Ambassador Award' play

Tonto Dikeh doing one of her numerous charity deeds

(Instagram/TontoDikeh)

 

Back in December 2017, the actress in conjunction with her NGO, Tonto Dikeh Foundation, paid a visit to the Persons living with disability in the Karanmajiji Disable Colony in Abuja to celebrate the United Nations International World Disability Day.

In Celebration of the United Nations international world disability day we @bellsechoinitiative in conjunction with @famefoundationorg @t_d_foundation took out time to celebrate & meet the needs and wants of the Persons living with disability in the KARANMAJIJI DISABLE COLONY FCT ABUJA,NIGERIA It is without a doubt that these special persons live with lots of challenges but it is our duty as a brothers keeper to look out for them that is why we have as every other day remembered them on this great day 3rd nov. 2017(TO COMMEMORATE THE UNITED NATIONS WORLD DISABLITY DAY)... #DISABLITY IS NO INABILITY #KARAMAJIJI ROAD CONSTRUCTION #KARAMAJIJI CHILDRENS SCOLARSHIP #LOVE #UNITY #PASSION #MARKING THE WORLD DISABILITY DAY #WE LOVE YOU #YOU ARE ENOUGH #SHARE A SMILE #UNITEDNATIONS #WHEELCHAIRS #ROADCONSTRUCTIONS #FOOD ITEMS #CLOTHINGS #TOILIETIERIES #BEDDINGS #KIDDINGS #SCHORLARSHIP #LOVE #UNWOMEN Pics by @Princecyril5

A post shared by KING-Tonto Dikeh (@tontolet) on

 

In the course of the visit, she shared gifts with the inhabitants of the colony and also spent time having fun with them. Tonto Dikeh who was excited about her visit took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 3, 2017, where she shared photos of herself and her team during their visit to the colony.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Assurance 5 celebrities who reacted to Davido's car gift to girlfriend,...bullet
2 Davido Singer's baby mama, Sophia Momodu deactivates Instagram page...bullet
3 Davido Take a look at all the women involved in singer's lifebullet

Related Articles

Tonto Dikeh Actress honored with ‘Humanitarian Peace Ambassador Award'
Skepta Rapper is now a chief in his hometown in Ogun state
Tonto Dikeh Actress flaunts new body, says its speaking in tongues
Kiss Daniel Singer gives back to the poor on Easter day
Tonto Dikeh Actress comes 1st at son's inter-house sports competition (Video)
Tonto Dikeh Actress gives out iPhone6 to mark 3 years of being born again
Tonto Dikeh Actress' ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni conferred with chieftaincy title
Tonto Dikeh Actress says Olusegun Obasanjo isn't her son's grandfather
Halima Abubakar Actress says she was in a coma for 3 days
Tonto Dikeh Actress comes for Tunde Ednut for shaming Nina of BBNaija

Celebrities

Power couple, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, wife, Cynthia and Banky W with wife, Adesua Etomi
Photo Of The Day Couples that slay together! The Wellingtons vs The Obi-Uchedus
Rita Nzelu
Rita Nzelu Actress' marriage to Simeon Okoro reportedly crashes, returns bride price
Tiwa Savage poses with the star boy himself, Wizkid
Wizkid Singer spotted with Tiwa Savage in a restaurant (Video)
Timaya looking dapper as usual
Photo Of The Day Picture perfect! Timaya in green, white, green