So by now, you must know that Omoni Oboli has authored a book but the amazing part of it is that it has snagged the interest of Toni Kan.

Public Relations expert and author revealed his excitement in a post he shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

In his post, he wrote that he looked forward to reading the piece we all suspect will make an exciting read.

See his post below:

We are even more curious now and will be getting back to you with a review of her masterpiece.

Omoni Oboli publishes her first book as she turns 40

Award-winning actor , Omoni Oboli , released a tell-all book titled "The Stars Are Ageless" just as she turned 40 on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

The star who has recently been embroiled in controversy over her movie "Okafor's Law" hopes to share her journey through life, marriage and of course the issues surrounding her movie .

The mother of four launches this memoir to celebrate her 40th birthday in style. "THE STARS ARE AGELESS.

You can now add author to my name!!!Been working on this baby for a while and she’s finally here! Thank you, Lord! 40 sure looks good on me! Thanks to my publishers @narrativelscape we burnt the midnight candle on this one! Thanks to everyone that worked tirelessly to make this happen! Love you all. Copies available for sale from tomorrow I can’t keep still," she wrote on Instagram excitedly.

