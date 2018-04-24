Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Toni Kan is excited about Omoni Oboli's "The Stars Are Ageless"

Omoni Oboli Toni Kan cannot wait to read actress' book

In his post, he wrote that he looked forward to reading the piece we all suspect will make an exciting read.

Omoni Oboli play

Omoni Oboli

(Instagram)
So by now, you must know that Omoni Oboli has authored a book but the amazing part of it is that it has snagged the interest of Toni Kan.

Public Relations expert and author revealed his excitement in a post he shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

ALSO READ: Omoni Oboli by AVE 2018 ready-to-wear collection

Omoni Oboli play

Omoni Oboli

(Instagram/OmoniOboli)

 

See his post below:

 

We are even more curious now and will be getting back to you with a review of her masterpiece.

Omoni Oboli publishes her first book as she turns 40

Award-winning actor, Omoni Oboli, released a tell-all book titled "The Stars Are Ageless" just as she turned 40 on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

The star who has recently been embroiled in controversy over her movie "Okafor's Law" hopes to share her journey through life, marriage and of course the issues surrounding her movie.

Happy Birthday @omonioboli! It was our pleasure to work with you on this book! We are glad its out tomorrow! Wishing you a spectacular day today. #nollywood #memoir #nollywoodmemoir #ourstoryourway #happybirthdayomoni Regrann from @omonioboli - THE STARS ARE AGELESS #emo#77iP## You can now add author to my name!!!Been working on this baby for a while and she#emo#4oCZ##s finally here! Thank you Lord! 40 sure looks good on me! Thanks to my publishers @narrativelscape we burnt the midnight candle on this one! Thanks to everyone that worked tirelessly to make this happen! Love you all #emo#77iP## Copies available for sale from tomorrow #emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==## I can#emo#4oCZ##t keep still #TheStarsAreAgeless #FindingMyLight #FindingMyLightInLifeInLoveAndOnSet #OmoniAtForty #TheFirstLady #AfricanButter #ChildOfGrace - #regrann

A post shared by Narrative Landscape Press (@narrativelscape) on

 

The mother of four launches this memoir to celebrate her 40th birthday in style. "THE STARS ARE AGELESS.

You can now add author to my name!!!Been working on this baby for a while and she’s finally here! Thank you, Lord! 40 sure looks good on me! Thanks to my publishers @narrativelscape we burnt the midnight candle on this one! Thanks to everyone that worked tirelessly to make this happen! Love you all. Copies available for sale from tomorrow I can’t keep still," she wrote on Instagram excitedly.

Omoni Oboli play

Omoni Oboli

(Instagram/OmoniOboli)

ALSO READ: Omoni Oboli, the actress with the infectious smile

