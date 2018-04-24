Omoni Oboli releases expository book on life's journey

The star who has recently been embroiled in controversy over her movie "Okafor's Law" hopes to share her journey through life, marriage and of course the issues surrounding her movie.
The star who has recently been embroiled in controversy over her movie "Okafor's Law" hopes to share her journey through life, marriage and of course the issues surrounding her movie.
Happy Birthday @omonioboli! It was our pleasure to work with you on this book! We are glad its out tomorrow! Wishing you a spectacular day today. #nollywood #memoir #nollywoodmemoir #ourstoryourway #happybirthdayomoni Regrann from @omonioboli - THE STARS ARE AGELESS #emo#77iP## You can now add author to my name!!!Been working on this baby for a while and she#emo#4oCZ##s finally here! Thank you Lord! 40 sure looks good on me! Thanks to my publishers @narrativelscape we burnt the midnight candle on this one! Thanks to everyone that worked tirelessly to make this happen! Love you all #emo#77iP## Copies available for sale from tomorrow #emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==## I can#emo#4oCZ##t keep still #TheStarsAreAgeless #FindingMyLight #FindingMyLightInLifeInLoveAndOnSet #OmoniAtForty #TheFirstLady #AfricanButter #ChildOfGrace - #regrann
The mother of four launches this memoir to celebrate her 40th birthday in style. "THE STARS ARE AGELESS.
You can now add author to my name!!!Been working on this baby for a while and she’s finally here! Thank you, Lord! 40 sure looks good on me! Thanks to my publishers @narrativelscape we burnt the midnight candle on this one! Thanks to everyone that worked tirelessly to make this happen! Love you all. Copies available for sale from tomorrow I can’t keep still," she wrote on Instagram excitedly.
Other Nigerian celebrities who have been able to publish their own books despite their very demanding careers include media personality, Toke Makinwa. Toke Makinwa back in 2016 wrote a book titled 'On Becoming' which centered on her messy relationship with ex-husband Maje Ayinda.