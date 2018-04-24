Omoni Oboli releases expository book on life's journey

news

Award-winning actor, Omoni Oboli, has released a tell-all book titled "The Stars Are Ageless".

The star who has recently been embroiled in controversy over her movie "Okafor's Law" hopes to share her journey through life, marriage and of course the issues surrounding her movie.

The mother of four launches this memoir to celebrate her 40th birthday in style. "THE STARS ARE AGELESS.

You can now add author to my name!!!Been working on this baby for a while and she’s finally here! Thank you, Lord! 40 sure looks good on me! Thanks to my publishers @narrativelscape we burnt the midnight candle on this one! Thanks to everyone that worked tirelessly to make this happen! Love you all. Copies available for sale from tomorrow I can’t keep still," she wrote on Instagram excitedly.