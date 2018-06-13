Pulse.ng logo
Temi Otedola gifted Range Rover Evoque as graduation present

Temi Otedola play

Temi Otedola at LFDW 2017

(Pulse)
Temi Otedola is the proud owner of a brand new Range Rover Evoque.

The fashionista took to her Instagram page today, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, to share a photo of the new whip which she says was an early graduation present.

See her post below:

 

Seeing as she mentioned her parents on the post, it might be safe to assume that she got the gift from them.

Happy graduation in advance!

Temi Ootedola falls victim to credit card fraud

Temi Otedola has fallen victim to credit card fraud.

Temi Otedola living the dolce vita in Tuscany play

Temi Otedola living the dolce vita in Tuscany

(Instagram /jtofashion)

 

The beautiful daughter of billionaire business mogulFemi Otedola took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, where she dropped the news. According to her someone else was using her credit card to shop online while she was asleep.

"Damn. Woke up to find out someone had been online shopping with my card whilst I slept. Card fraud is savage. Now I’m away from home till Thursday with a cancelled card," she tweeted.

 

However, the billionaire heiress doesn't want this sad event to spoil her mood as she went to tweet about having just positive vibes for the year. "Positive vibes all 2018!!! ," she tweeted.

 

The Otedola girls are known for so much positivity and always quick to find a way out of every situation. Remember when big sister, DJ Cuppy ended her relationship with Nigerian football international, Victor Anichebe and how she downplayed it.

Mr Eazi with his girlfriend, Temi Otedola play

Mr Eazi with his girlfriend, Temi Otedola

(Instagram/MrEazi)

 

Temi Otedola is fashion vlogger and is presently in a relationship with music star , Mr Eazi. The two came out with their relationship after they were both spotted at a wedding in 2017.

