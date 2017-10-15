These days it is not very hard to find kids of the wealthy in the entertainment business.

Today, we have a lot of rich kids who have ventured into the entertainment industry and have done so well for themselves irrespective of 'daddy's money'.

We take a look at some rich kids who are in the entertainment industry and doing exceptionally very well.

1. Davido

Davido was born on November 21, 1992, in Atlanta, Georgia to Chief Deji and Vero Adeleke, a very successful billionaire businessman. Davido's interest in music started during his time at Oakwood University. He brought musical equipment and started making beats, in addition to recording vocal references. He dropped out of Oakwood University when he started getting bad grades and relocated to London.

He later came back to Nigeria unknown to his father and fully launched his music career. He quickly scored a hit 'Back When' in 2011, followed by the monster hit 'Dami Duro'.

His father, however, made sure he returned to school after the fame started coming. He enrolled at Babcock University, where his rich father paid the university to erect a music department just so that Davido could study Music.

Davido has gone to become one of if not the biggest artists out of Nigeria at the moment with his back to back hit songs.

2. DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy was born Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola and she s the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola. Femi Otedola is the Chairman of Forte Oil. DJ Cuppy grew up Lagos before leaving for London where she graduated with a degree in Business and Economics from Kings College. She later attended New York University where she obtained a masters degree in Music Business.

She has featured on the cover of Forbes Women Africa magazine. DJ Cuppy apart from making parties rock has a very distinct fashion style and a huge appetite for fun as was last seen in her trip to New York with her sister, Temi and father where they both shopped at the most exquisite shops.

3. DJ Xclusive

Rotimi Alakija who is also known as DJ Xclusive born in the UK to Nigerian parents. At an early age, he moved back to Nigeria to pursue a high school education at King's College, Lagos.

Rotimi Alakija moved back to the UK to study Physics and Computer Science at Reading University, where he earned a bachelor's degree. He later studied Financial Computing at Brunel University.

DJ Xclusive is one of the most celebrated DJs in Nigeria because of his energetic style and ability to carry the crowd along. DJ Xclusive is the nephew of the world's richest black woman, Folorunsho Alakija.

4. L.A.X

Damilola Afolabi also known as L.A.X. was born on April 10, 1993, in Lagos state. He had his secondary school education at Prestigious and expensive Turkish International School, Lagos where he formed a music group called Flyboiz, releasing a single titled "Busy Body." L.A.X left the group to study in the United Kingdom where he started recording songs.

L.A.X. is the son of Taiwo Afolabi, the billionaire boss of Sifax Group which boasts a number of companies in diverse areas of the Nigerian economy.

L.A.X holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Salford University, Manchester as well as a master’s degree from the same institution.

5. Naeto C

Naeto C was born in born in Houston, Texas and is originally known as Naetochukwu Chikwe. After finishing his secondary school education in Nigeria, he moved to the United States for higher education both in SUNY Old Westbury and a year later, George Washington University where he graduated in 2004 with a degree in Biology.

Naeto C returned back to Nigeria and became one of the most influential and biggest artists in Nigeria. He released his debut album You Know My "P" in May 2008 which was a huge success. In 2010 Naeto pursued an MSc in Energy Studies at the University of Dundee in Scotland. Naeto C reportedly claims to be the first artist with a masters degree when he returned back from the UK.

Naeto C is the son of Nigeria's former minister of Aviation, Mrs. Kema Chikwe who is one of the most influential politicians in Nigeria.

6. DJ Olu

Oluwagbemiga Abiodun also known as DJ Olu was the official DJ for music star, Davido. He was born in 1993 to the very wealthy Oil magnet, Dapo Abiodun, the CEO of Heyden Petroleum. He was a graduate of the University of Essex.

He started off as an underground DJ in 2010 while studying for his “A” levels in England. After DJing and headlining numerous parties across the country, It didn’t take long for him to get noticed. He was allegedly in a very close relationship with Ajay, the last born of Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Sadly, DJ Olu passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2017. He was 24 years old.

7. Lynxxx

Chukie Edozien also known as Lynxxx was born on November 24, 1983. Lynxxx is the only son of Chief John D. Edozien, a former deputy governor of old Bendel State in Nigeria. He attended Corona Primary School Ikoyi, Lagos, and went on to study at Kings College Lagos for his secondary education.

He attended the University of Hull in the United Kingdom, where he obtained a degree in Business, Economics, and Marketing.

Lynxxx made his debut as a recording artist in December 2009, with the release of his first official single, "Change your Parade", produced by Syndik8, an in-house producer and partner IKON. The single received a lot of radio airplay and was popular in nightclubs, which helped Lynxxx cultivate a significant fan base through online media.