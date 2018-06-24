Small Doctor denies receiving N2m from Buhari

news

Temitope Adekunle aka Small Doctor, is denying claims that he was gifted N2 million by the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, during his visit to Aso Rock.

A former Director of New Media for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Deji Adeyanju, took to Twitter to claim that Buhari gave some entertainers N2million each during a visit to Aso Rock in Abuja.

He tweeted, “So, some youths went to Aso Rock yesterday to see Buhari and collected ‘thanks for coming’, N2m each. Very soon, they will start telling us why it is good for Buhari to continue …”

Seeing as the "Penalty" singer was among one of the entertainers invited to Aso Rock , Small Doctor , is addressing the claims as should be.

Daily Post reports that he denied collecting any such funds from the President, even though he felt honoured to have been invited to Aso Rock and to meet Buhari, in the first place.

“I am not aware that the President gave anyone N2m. I was only invited to Aso Rock during the Ramadan period, which I honoured.

“Have you asked Sound Sultan or Kunle Afolayan and they said Buhari gave us N2m each. Well, I don’t know if they gave anyone but I didn’t collect such money.”

Small Doctor emphasized the fact that the invited had been a dream come true for him.

He added, “I have always worked hard and my hard work is paying off. I felt humbled and privileged meeting Mr. President.

“Looking at where I used to be, there has been a major turn around in my life. Do you remember I was once a bus conductor?”

Recall that Small Doctor shared his grass to grace tale, noting how he worked almost everywhere in Lagos as a bus conductor , in a bid to make ends meet.

Tobi (BBNaija), Small Doctor, Sound Sultan chilling with President Buhari

Don't get it twisted, even though our president is known to be very conservative, he still found time to chill with some celebrities .

On our photo of the day, we have the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari hanging out with some celebrities at the villa and they all look thrilled to be in his presence.

Notable among the celebrities are Tobi Bakre of BBNaija season 3, Small Doctor, Sound Sultan and Kunle Afolayan. If you take a close look, you would realise that these guys visited the state house to break the Ramadan fast with the president.

Just so you know, all the celebrities who visited the statehouse are of the Muslim faith so that's the reason you might not find all your favourite celebrities in attendance.

Since this photo went viral, there has been a lot of talk as to the why the president decided to invite these young entertainers since we all know the mood of the country and the season we are approaching. Well for us, this is just a photo of the day and we love to get you all thrilled with our amazing celebs and their activities.