Nigerian acts Olamide, Phyno and Small Doctor visited BBC London.

The three famous Nigerian acts made their UK stop at the world famous media office yesterday, Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

The picture they took outside the office makes it as our photo of the day. Accompanied by friends and family, the three music acts look very relaxed and free-spirited.

Olamide is still gaining more momentum in Nigeria with his recent hit song "Wo" which has received massive airplay.

Phyno is also doing very well with his continuous release of back to back hit songs including the latest "Augment" which features Olamide. Small Doctor who happens to be a fast-rising star all is still basking in the euphoria of hit song "Penalty."