Tobi Bakre, Small Doctor, Sound Sultan chilling with President Buhari

Tobi (BBNaija), Small Doctor, Sound Sultan chilling with President Buhari

Some celebrities broke the Ramadan fast with Mr President and we love the photo they took together.

  Published:
Tobi Bakre, Sound Sultan, Small Doctor, Kunle Afolanyan with President Buhari play

Tobi Bakre, Sound Sultan, Small Doctor, Kunle Afolanyan with President Buhari

(Instagram/PulseNigeria247)
Don't get it twisted, even though our president is known to be very conservative, he still found time to chill with some celebrities.

On our photo of the day, we have the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari hanging out with some celebrities at the villa and they all look thrilled to be in his presence.

Notable among the celebrities are Tobi Bakre of BBNaija season 3, Small Doctor, Sound Sultan and Kunle Afolayan. If you take a close look, you would realise that these guys visited the state house to break the Ramadan fast with the president.

Just so you know, most of the celebrities who visited the statehouse are of the Muslim faith so that's the reason you might not find all your favourite celebrities in attendance.

Since this photo went viral, there has been a lot of talk as to the why the president decided to invite these young entertainers since we all know the mood of the country and the season we are approaching. Well for us, this is just a photo of the day and we love to get you all thrilled with our amazing celebs and their activities.

