We all woke up to the news that SARS in their infamous commando style invaded Jaywon's birthday disrupting it, well Ruggedman has shared videos of what exactly transpired at the party.

The veteran rapper took to his Instagram page on Thursday, June 7, 2018, where he shared two videos where the men of the special police allegedly disrupted the party.

According to Ruggedman, the police officers almost took away a certain T.V. presenter if not for the timely intervention of Jaywon and some bold people around.

"CALL SARS TO ORDER BEFORE THEY START A NATIONWIDE CATASTROPHIC UNREST. Sars now go into private estates without warrants to unlawfully arrest innocent people. Emeka @ezzyplanettv a tv presenter/producer with Planetradiotv was almost kidnapped by sars officials at @jaywonjuwonlo birthday party yesterday in his house. If not for the timely intervention of the celebrant and other bold people.

"WE NEED TO STAND UP FOR EACH OTHER TO STAND AGAINST BAD EGGS IN SARS.@nigeriapoliceforce @nigeriaonlinepolice @policenglagos @aleeygiwa @segalink @iheanachorifeanyiomuta @opetodolapo @chikeotigodwin #endpolicebrutalitynow #endpolicecorruption #Reformsars," he captioned the videos.

SARS reportedly disrupts Jaywon's birthday party [Video]

Earlier today reported that men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS disrupted the birthday of singer, Jaywon.

The party which was said to have been held at a house located in the highbrow area of Lekki in Lagos was allegedly interrupted by the police and things took a nose-dive. In the now viral video, men of the special police force are seen causing a scene in the area.

It is not clear why the special police stormed the house where the party was being held but Pulse reached out to Jaywon's team and couldn't get any comments from them.