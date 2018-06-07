Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ruggedman shares videos of SARS disruption of Jaywon's birthday party

Jaywon Ruggedman shares videos of SARS disruption of singer's birthday party

Ruggedman has given more indepth incite into what transpired at Jaywon's birthday party.

  • Published:
Jaywon play

Jaywon

(Instagram/JaywonJuwonlon)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

We all woke up to the news that SARS in their infamous commando style invaded Jaywon's birthday disrupting it, well Ruggedman has shared videos of what exactly transpired at the party.

The veteran rapper took to his Instagram page on Thursday, June 7, 2018, where he shared two videos where the men of the special police allegedly disrupted the party.

According to Ruggedman, the police officers almost took away a certain T.V. presenter if not for the timely intervention of Jaywon and some bold people around.

 

"CALL SARS TO ORDER BEFORE THEY START A NATIONWIDE CATASTROPHIC UNREST. Sars now go into private estates without warrants to unlawfully arrest innocent people. Emeka @ezzyplanettv a tv presenter/producer with Planetradiotv was almost kidnapped by sars officials at @jaywonjuwonlo birthday party yesterday in his house. If not for the timely intervention of the celebrant and other bold people.

 

"WE NEED TO STAND UP FOR EACH OTHER TO STAND AGAINST BAD EGGS IN SARS.@nigeriapoliceforce @nigeriaonlinepolice @policenglagos @aleeygiwa @segalink @iheanachorifeanyiomuta @opetodolapo @chikeotigodwin #endpolicebrutalitynow  #endpolicecorruption #Reformsars," he captioned the videos.

SARS reportedly disrupts Jaywon's birthday party [Video]

Jaywon play

Jaywon

(Instagram/JaywonJuwonlon)

Earlier today reported that men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS disrupted the birthday of singer, Jaywon.

The party which was said to have been held at a house located in the highbrow area of Lekki in Lagos was allegedly interrupted by the police and things took a nose-dive. In the now viral video, men of the special police force are seen causing a scene in the area.

 

 It is not clear why the special police stormed the house where the party was being held but Pulse reached out to Jaywon's team and couldn't get any comments from them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Celebrity Lifestyle Peter Okoye vs Timaya, battle of exotic mansionsbullet
2 Pulse List 5 separated celebrity couples who are still coolbullet
3 Yvonne Nelson Trouble in paradise as actress deletes photos and...bullet

Related Articles

Adekunle Gold Singer serenades at TraceLive with songs from his forthcoming sophomore album, ‘About 30’
Music Ichaba - ''Aje freestyle'' [Leak]
Jaywon SARS reportedly disrupts singer's birthday party [Video]
Music Video Jaywon ft Mr Real, Idowest, and Ichaba - ''Masun'' [Stay Woke]
Ruggedman 9ice, Daniel K. Daniel, Bryan Okwara attend rapper's celebrity game challenge
Wizkid, Tekno Starboy and Slim Daddy release hit singles cut from familiar clothing
YQ Singer is engaged!
Diosa Virtuosa Models stun in 'The Goddess Collection' by one of Nigeria's finest designers
Video Jaywon - 'Ayinde Wasiu' ft Olamide
Ruggedman 9ice beats rapper in a game of football on PlayStation

Celebrities

Kanayo O. Kanayo
Pulse List Check out celebrities who have declared intentions to run for elections in 2019
Miracle with the governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha
BBNaija Season 3 The gifts your favourite housemates have received so far
Jaywon
Jaywon SARS reportedly disrupts singer's birthday party [Video]
Kanayo O Kanayo Actor declares intention to run for House of Representatives