SARS reportedly disrupts Jaywon's birthday party (Video)

news

It has been reported that men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS disrupted the birthday of singer, Jaywon.

The party which was said to have been held at a house located in the highbrow area of Lekki in Lagos was allegedly interrupted by the police and things took a nose-dive. In the now viral video, men of the special police force are seen causing a scene in the area.

It is not clear why the special police stormed the house where the party but Pulse reached out to Jaywon's team and couldn't get any comments from them.

Looks like we will continue to hear and see more of the high handedness of the men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad as they continue to make both celebrities and the ordinary Nigerians uncomfortable.

We can all recall that a few days ago we brought to you the ugly experience singer, Reekado Banks encountered in the hands of these guys.

Reekado Banks narrates his ugly experience with SARS officers

Reekada Banks has shared his ugly experience in the hands of men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad popularly known as SARS.

The music star who didn't have nice words for the special police took to his Twitter page on Sunday, June 3, 2018, where he downplayed his encounter with them.

"I don’t even know the difference btw SARZ and ARMED ROBBERS! The ones I met today overtook in a regular car, No uniforms, immediately pointed their guns and asked that we came down from the car, then calmed down when they noticed me. Biko what if I wasn’t me ???'' he tweeted.

Jhybo arrested by SARS over gun photo on his phone

Jhybo was recently arrested by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS over a photo of the rapper holding a gun in his phone. The rapper took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, where he shared his experience in the hands of the overzealous officers.

"Yesternight I was held by Sars men, along “Oba Akran” after he forcefully checked my phone n found this pic.. he said “ I’m gonna hold you cus u carrying Rifle n wearing khaki”.. I was like can u see I was on set shooting my m/video, yet he wunt allow me go..... senseless !!!" he tweeted.