Pulse readers after voting in the opinion poll feel Davido shouldn't be held responsible for the death of his friend, Tagbo.
The result is out and a whopping 81% of voters believe Davido shouldn't be blamed for the unfortunate incident which occurred on October 4, 2017, where his friend, Tagbo died in a mysterious way.
ALSO READ: Autopsy report says Tagbo died from excessive alcohol consumption
Apparently, voters feel Tagbo was a grown-up man so he was responsible for his actions, which is clearly the truth. A 35-year-old adult should be able to differentiate good from bad and be able to make decisions for him or herself.
19% of the voters feel Davido should be held culpable for Tagbo's death, the views of these voters would be that, as a celebrity whatever goes on in your circle is your total responsibility so he should have been more cautious and not start a drinking game that sounded bizarre over an iPhone 8 and N200,000.
The blame game cant and won't yield any help or good at this point, as both the friends and family of the late Tagbo have lost a dear friend and valued family member.
Though this should be a lesson to Davido and his crew about living life in the fast lane, to take a chill pill and lay back.