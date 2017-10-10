Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido :  Pulse readers think celeb shouldn't be blamed for Tagbo's death

Davido Pulse readers think celeb shouldn't be blamed for Tagbo's death

Pulse readers after voting in the opinion poll feel Davido shouldn't be held responsible for the death of his friend, Tagbo.

  • Published:
At the Davido X Orange Culture Capsule Collection at Selfridges

At the Davido X Orange Culture Capsule Collection at Selfridges

(Style House Files)
Pulse took a poll to find out if Davido should be held responsible for the tragic loss of his friend, Tagbo and readers believe he shouldn't be held responsible.

Davido and Tagbo

Davido and Tagbo

(Daily Post )
 

The result is out and a whopping 81% of voters believe Davido shouldn't be blamed for the unfortunate incident which occurred on October 4, 2017, where his friend,  Tagbo died in a mysterious way.

Davido

Davido

(Style House Files)

ALSO READ: Autopsy report says Tagbo died from excessive alcohol consumption

Apparently, voters feel Tagbo was a grown-up man so he was responsible for his actions, which is clearly the truth. A 35-year-old adult should be able to differentiate good from bad and be able to make decisions for him or herself.

Should Davido be blamed?

Should Davido be blamed?

(Instagram/Davidoofficial )

 

19% of the voters feel Davido should be held culpable for Tagbo's death, the views of these voters would be that, as a celebrity whatever goes on in your circle is your total responsibility so he should have been more cautious and not start a drinking game that sounded bizarre over an iPhone 8 and N200,000.

Davido hanging out with friends

Davido hanging out with friends

(Instagram/Davidoofficial )

 

The blame game cant and won't yield any help or good at this point, as both the friends and family of the late Tagbo have lost a dear friend and valued family member.

Though this should be a lesson to Davido and his crew about living life in the fast lane, to take a chill pill and lay back.

