Read cute message Nadia Buhari sent to hubby on father's day

Nadia Buhari Read cute message actress sent to hubby on father's day

To mark Father's day, Nadia Buhari had some really nice words to say about her hubby.

Nadia Buhari play

Nadia Buhari

(Instagram/IamNadiaBuhari)
Father's day might have come and gone but we can't get over the cute message Nadia Buhari sent to her hubby to mark the special day.

The beautiful Ghanaian actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday, June 17, 2018, where she posted quite a long cute message for her hubby to mark the day. She went on to reveal that she welcomed their fourth child in 2018! Surprising right?

"My dearest... Here comes one of those moments when I find myself reminiscing about the richest and most congenial memories of the past decade of our relationship. Along this journey came the season of February 2015 when we welcomed our gorgeous set of twin girls. Then, In February 2017 we were blessed with another beautiful girl. And then, In January 2018, we were blessed again with our adorable munchkin who made the Grand Entry into this world.

"Honey, from the moment I saw your merry eyes - you have always had an air of geniality which you’ve never lost. This special day affords me the opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable man you are, the amazing guide you represent, the selflessness you exhibit beyond measure, and the perfect father you are to our children.

"I want you to know that, as I love and appreciate you, so I esteem every moment of our journey for the past 10 years. My prayer to God today is that He blesses us with many, many more of these decades and continue to keep us worthy. Happy Father’s Day baby! With all my love, Nadia," she wrote.

Nadia Buari and her twin daughters play

Nadia Buari and her twin daughters

Nadia Buhari certainly has a lot to be grateful for over the last few years and know shes got one cute family. One the few things we've got to see the gorgeous actress and her family together was back in 2015 when they were spotted shopping.

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buhari in fierce new photos play

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buhari in fierce new photos

Nadia Buhari goes shopping for her kids

Nadia Buhari and her kids play

Nadia Buhari and her kids

Back in 2015, Nadia Buhari was spotted with her twin girls shopping. She went to get them brand new toys at the popular kids retailer outfit 'Toys 'R' Us'. According to the actress she loves shopping in the store. "My favorite place.....I could totally loose myself in this store" she wrote on Instagram.

Nadia Buhari welcomed her set of twin girls back in March 2015.

