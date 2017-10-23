Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Jim Iyke :  "I never dated Nadia Buhari" actor explains

Jim Iyke "I never dated Nadia Buhari" actor explains

Jim Iyke has come out to say he never had any relationship with Nadia Buhari, claiming it was a scripted relationship.

  • Published:
Jim Iyke and Nadia Buhari play

Jim Iyke and Nadia Buhari

(BellaNaija)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Jim Iyke has come out to say he and Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buhari were ever in a relationship.

During an interview with Punch newspaper, the actor said everything about the relationship was based on a script for his reality television show, "Jim Iyke Unscripted."

Jim Iyke is known well for not taking nonsense from anyone that steps on his shoes play

Jim Iyke is known well for not taking nonsense from anyone that steps on his shoes

(Instagram/Jim.Iyke)

 

“Things didn’t get messy as people thought. Two people met in the entertainment industry and there was a reality show at a time that kept us together. So, we did a smart thing anybody who found himself or herself in such situation would have done. And when the entertainment was over, we moved on to our normal lives.

ALSO READ: Jim Iyke comes for follower who called him a grown up "fool"

“For anyone who thought anything extraordinary happened, it was a live show except that it played into our personal lives too. I got what I wanted, which was followership and I appreciate the audience for watching. She understood what she was coming into and I understood as well. We got the mileage we both wanted and we moved on with our lives. Five years down the lane, people are still talking about it,” he said.

Jim Iyke in ripped denim play

Jim Iyke in ripped denim

(instagram)

In 2014, it was rumoured that the two actors were in a romantic relationship. The pair shared a photo that suggested that they were dating. Well, according to the man himself it was all a stunt.

When not talking about his love life and baby mama, Jim Iyke is getting involved in politics.

It would be recalled that during the prolonged absence of President Buhari from the country, Jim Iyke was among those who took part in the #ResumeOrResign protest which was held on August 9, 2017, in Abuja.

Jim Iyke play

Jim Iyke

(Instagram)

 

Jim Iyke while addressing a bunch of reporters at the protest and he said that it was wrong for President Buhari to be out of the country for over three months.

He also said it was time for Nigerians to wake up and make the country great again.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

Top 3

1 Davido What singer should have done on the night Tagbo diedbullet
2 Davido Late Tagbo's brother speaks on singer's absence from funeralbullet
3 2Face Idibia Singer speaks about the recent death of Davido's friendsbullet

Related Articles

The G8 Ban 13 years ago, 8 A-List actors were banned from Nollywood
Africana Couture Jim Iyke fronts Abuja based menswear brand's new collection
Pulse List 5 things you need to know about Caroline Danjuma
2face Idibia Charly Boy calls out singer for ignoring anti-Buhari protest
Photo Of The Day Jim Iyke is too much sauce
Pulse List 5 Nollywood movie with most nudity and sex scenes
Charly Boy Entertainer narrowly escapes mob over his #ResumeorResign protest
Pulse List 7 Nollywood actors who have featured in a Hollywood film
"The Makun Brothers" AY Makun announces new reality TV show
"The Avengers" If movie was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast would look like

Celebrities

Ebuka and wife, Cynthia in a Micheal Jackson themed look
Photo Of The Day Ebuka and wife giving us the Michael Jackson look
Toyin Abraham
Toyin Abraham Actress loses dad
Rosaline Meurer
Rosaline Meurer Actress escapes death after car somersaults
Davido and Tagbo
Davido Singer's friend Tagbo finally laid to rest