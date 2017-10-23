Jim Iyke has come out to say he and Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buhari were ever in a relationship.

During an interview with Punch newspaper, the actor said everything about the relationship was based on a script for his reality television show, "Jim Iyke Unscripted."

“Things didn’t get messy as people thought. Two people met in the entertainment industry and there was a reality show at a time that kept us together. So, we did a smart thing anybody who found himself or herself in such situation would have done. And when the entertainment was over, we moved on to our normal lives.

“For anyone who thought anything extraordinary happened, it was a live show except that it played into our personal lives too. I got what I wanted, which was followership and I appreciate the audience for watching. She understood what she was coming into and I understood as well. We got the mileage we both wanted and we moved on with our lives. Five years down the lane, people are still talking about it,” he said.

In 2014, it was rumoured that the two actors were in a romantic relationship. The pair shared a photo that suggested that they were dating. Well, according to the man himself it was all a stunt.

When not talking about his love life and baby mama, Jim Iyke is getting involved in politics.

It would be recalled that during the prolonged absence of President Buhari from the country, Jim Iyke was among those who took part in the #ResumeOrResign protest which was held on August 9, 2017, in Abuja.

Jim Iyke while addressing a bunch of reporters at the protest and he said that it was wrong for President Buhari to be out of the country for over three months.

He also said it was time for Nigerians to wake up and make the country great again.