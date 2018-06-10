Pulse.ng logo
Gov. Okowa mourns Ras Kimono, describes him as true music legend

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Sunday commiserated with the Nigerian  music industry, family as well as  friends of reggae music exponent, Ras Kimono, who died on Sunday at the age of 60.

The governor’s condolence message  was conveyed in a  statement issued in Asaba  by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu.

Okowa also condoled  with the Onicha Olona community in Delta where Kimono hailed from.

He described the deceased as a true music legend whose songs entertained Nigerians in the 80s.

The governor noted that  Kimono spent all his life promoting good governance,  good entertainment and healthy community relations through his reggae music.

“I received with sadness the news of the passing away of  Ras Kimono, a great reggae legend.

“He will be remembered for his hit song “Rumbar Stylee.

“I join lovers of reggae music to mourn this great loss. He belonged to an era of great reggae music exponents in Nigeria,” Okowa said.

He commended the late Kimono for contributing to the development of music in Nigeria  and sustaining his interest in the music industry even in old age by participating in several music concerts.

Okowa affirmed  that the music industry in Nigeria benefitted from the contribution of the late musician  who also mentored many young  musicians.

He prayed that the almighty God would accept the soul of the departed  and comfort the family he left behind

