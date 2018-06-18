Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

May D shares video of baby mama instructing their son to insult him

May D Singer shares video of baby mama instructing their son to insult him

This is a sad video showing the restrained relationships celebrities have with their baby mamas and how it influences the kids involved.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
May D play

May D

(Instagram/MayD)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sad! The drama celebrities, their baby mamas and dads face every day is sometimes disturbing like this newly released video by May D where his baby mama is seen instructing their son to insult him.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Monday, June 18, 2018, where he shares the video and captioned it with the quote

"I love you LAMI happy Fathers day .... this video is 3years Old ...'' he wrote. His comments section have seen a lot of people wishing him well.

I love you LAMI happy Fathers day .... this video is 3years Old ...

A post shared by May D (@mrmayd) on

This is coming a few moths after it was revealed that May D had proposed to his Swedish girlfriend.

ALSO READ: Is May D married to Swedish girlfriend

May D proposes to Swedish girlfriend

 

Back in May 2018, May D announced that he had proposed to his girlfriend and obviously said yes to the hit maker. The "Soundtrack” crooner who is expecting a pair of twins with Caroline shared the happy news on his Instagram page with the caption “she said YESSSSS!”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Winston Duke "Black Panther" star rocks Super Eagles tracksuit to MTV...bullet
2 Video Nigerian actress calls Juliet Ibrahim an ‘idiot’ after "hot slap"bullet
3 Wizkid Singer, Naomi Campbell walk Dolce and Gabbana runwaybullet

Related Articles

D'banj Check out photos from singer's day out with his son
Mayorkun Singer's interview disrupted by SARS
Kiss Daniel G-Worldwide claims ownership of Singer's new name
DJ Obi SARS officers shoot at Disc Jockey's car tyre [Video]
D'banj 30 Facts about the pop star as he turns 38
Timaya Has singer proposed to his girlfriend?
Tekno Singer signs deal with Universal Music Group, Island Records
Ras Kimono Late singer's manager says doctors declared him fit 3 weeks to his death
Burna Boy Singer's streaming numbers are going up thanks to Kanye West
Jaywon SARS reportedly disrupts singer's birthday party [Video]

Celebrities

Mercy Aigbe-gentry and hubby, Lanre Gentry
Mercy Aigbe Actress' estranged husband celebrates himself on father's day
D'banj changing the diapers of his son
Photo Of The Day You don't get to see D'banj change diapers everyday
Toyin Lawani
Toyin Lawani Fashion mogul shades single mums playing dad roles
Nadia Buhari and her hubby
Nadia Buhari Read cute message actress sent to hubby on father's day