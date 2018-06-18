This is a sad video showing the restrained relationships celebrities have with their baby mamas and how it influences the kids involved.
The singer took to his Instagram page on Monday, June 18, 2018, where he shares the video and captioned it with the quote
"I love you LAMI happy Fathers day .... this video is 3years Old ...'' he wrote. His comments section have seen a lot of people wishing him well.
This is coming a few moths after it was revealed that May D had proposed to his Swedish girlfriend.
Back in May 2018, May D announced that he had proposed to his girlfriend and obviously said yes to the hit maker. The "Soundtrack” crooner who is expecting a pair of twins with Caroline shared the happy news on his Instagram page with the caption “she said YESSSSS!”