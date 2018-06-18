news

Sad! The drama celebrities, their baby mamas and dads face every day is sometimes disturbing like this newly released video by May D where his baby mama is seen instructing their son to insult him.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Monday, June 18, 2018, where he shares the video and captioned it with the quote

"I love you LAMI happy Fathers day .... this video is 3years Old ...'' he wrote. His comments section have seen a lot of people wishing him well.

This is coming a few moths after it was revealed that May D had proposed to his Swedish girlfriend.

