Mavin's singer graduates from NIJ with a distinction

Mavin's singer, Korede Bello was one of the 1,341 graduands of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism that graduated with a distinction.

The singer alongside 1,340 students graduated from the institute situated in Ogba area of Lagos State on Friday, April 20, 2018.

Korede Bello, who had hinted his fans that he was soon to complete his studies in the Institute in 2017, emerged the best student in Editorial Writing.

While only seven students from the institution graduated with a distinction, Korede Bello surprised his fans as a brilliant mind when his name was revealed as one of the students.

The NIJ held convocation for 1,341 graduands from 2013-2017 sets - Korede Bello belonged to the 2017 set.

Hopes after school

In an interview in 2017, the singer talked about Journalism and what he hopes to achieve.

"I am a student of journalism but am slave to music. I nursed a dream to become a radio presenter in the past but music is my passion for now.

I plan to star in some Nollywood films as I have been presented some scripts, which I am presently considering. But I have just dropped my debut album and I want people to see me as musician enough before I veer into movies."

On life while on the campus of NUJ

Dwelling on life while studying on the campus of NUJ, Korede Bello said: " I am grateful that I am still in NIJ if I were in a University of Lagos undergraduate it would have been harder to manage fame because of the frenzy. NIJ allows me be myself, everyone knew me as a wannabe musician who became a star. My lecturers have been really supportive of my career. I am not a stubborn student so they don’t have any issues and they help me maintain my sanity."