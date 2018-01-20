news

Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has revealed the name of her third child with famous rap music act, Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star announced the name on her app by simply posting "Chicago West." She made this announcement via her Twitter on Friday, January 19, 2018.

She later revealed in a following tweet that her new child will be called Chi (pronounced as Shy). Chi is the short name for Chicago where Kanye West hails from.

About Kim and Kanye West

Kim and Kanye had their third child via surrogate, who gave birth Monday, January 15, 2018 to a healthy girl weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.

Kim was in the delivery room during the birth, and she reportedly had the first skin-to-skin contact with the baby.

Already the couple have 4-year-old North, and 2-year-old Saint.