Khloe Kardashian daughter, True, as she turns one-month-old

The 33-year-old captioned the video which she shared with her 76 million Instagram followers,  "Happy One Month True".

  • Published:
Khloe Kardashian play

Khloe Kardashian

(Instagram/KhloeKardashian)
Khloe Kardashian has finally revealed her daughter, True Thompson, as she turns one month old today, Saturday, May 12, 2018.

The reality star unveiled her little girl via a Snapchat video, which she shared via her social media platforms.

(People Magazine)

 

See her post below:

Happy One Month True

A post shared by Khlo#emo#w6k=## (@khloekardashian) on

 

Sky News reports that the post garnered over nine million views within the first three hours.

Recall that Khloe first revealed her daughter's name in another Instagram post in April, writing "True has completely stolen our hearts".

 

Khloe shares true with NBA player, Tristan Thompson, and welcomed their little girl on April 12, 2018.

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson at LIV at Fontainebleau in Miami on September 18, 2016.Seth Browarnik play

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson at LIV at Fontainebleau in Miami on September 18, 2016.Seth Browarnik

(startraksphoto.com)

 

Despite reports that the pair had split over Thompson's cheating which broke the Internet at the time, Khloe and her beau have been seen out together since the birth of their daughter.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

