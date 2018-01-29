John Legend's wife reveals baby number 2 is going to be a boy!

news

John Legend's pregnant wife, Chrissy Teigen has revealed that her second baby is going to be a boy.

The model and mother of one made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, January 29, 2018, where she posted a photo of herself and her growing baby bump.

She captioned the photo "mama and her baby boy."

mama and her baby boy A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:42pm PST

Chrissy Teigen was among the numerous celebrities who turned up at the GRAMMYS looking really amazing. Chrissy was in the company of her award-winning husband, John Legend. The couple looked flawless and sure got the camera guys busy with their spectacular outfits.

It would be recalled that back in November 2017, Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting baby number two.

Chrissy Teigen who did the announcement, took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, where she posted a short video showing her baby bump with her little daughter obviously trying to know what's in her mom's belly.