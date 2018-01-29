John Legend's wife reveals baby number 2 is going to be a boy!

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

John Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen has announced that their second baby is going to be a boy.

(Instagram/ChrissyTeigen)
John Legend's pregnant wife, Chrissy Teigen has revealed that her second baby is going to be a boy.

The model and mother of one made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, January 29, 2018, where she posted a photo of herself and her growing baby bump.

She captioned the photo "mama and her baby boy."

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Chrissy Teigen was among the numerous celebrities who turned up at the GRAMMYS looking really amazing. Chrissy was in the company of her award-winning husband, John Legend. The couple looked flawless and sure got the camera guys busy with their spectacular outfits.

It would be recalled that back in November 2017, Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting baby number two.

(Instagram/ChrissyTeigen)

ALSO READ: John Legend's naked butt photo raises eyebrows

Chrissy Teigen who did the announcement, took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, where she posted a short video showing her baby bump with her little daughter obviously trying to know what's in her mom's belly.

On  September 14, 2017, the celebrity couple celebrated their four years wedding anniversary which is seen by many as the original ideal marriage goal because of their ever-growing chemistry.

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Describe the Worst Date, Ever - GQ
