Jada Pinkett says she considered "suicide often"

In the wake of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain's suicide, Jada Pinkett Smith is talking about her own struggles and how she "considered suicide often" at some point.

By now, we all know that mental illness and depression is not as far-fetched as it once seemed, and fame and money do not shield you from it either.

In an Instagram post she shared on Monday, June 11, 2018, Pinkett noted that mental health is something to be practised on a daily basis.

She advised followers to take care of their mind and spirit in the same way they care for their bodies.

She also pointed out that the mind and heart are extremely delicate and should be guarded jealously. According to her, practising mental health is a deep self-love, and as it should be.

As earlier reported, fashion designer Kate Spade, age 55, was found dead at her home on June 5, 2018.

Kate Spade, a wildly successful American designer who has over 140 retail stores across America alone was found dead at her New York apartment on Tuesday morning.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kate died from an apparent suicide. Officials say that she was found by her housekeeping staff at around 10:30am.

Sources say that the designer did leave a note at the scene but officials are not able to divulge any more information at this time because it is an ongoing investigation.

Only recently, Mo'Cheddah also revealed that she had battled depression for four years.

The singer revealed via Instagram live on Saturday, June 9, 2018, that she battled with depression for four years.

She went on to describe most of what she went through, assuring other victims that they would be fine while advising them to hang on to life.

Mo'Cheddah emphasized that most people who have never been depressed , especially Nigerians, would be unable to understand what it feels like.