Jada Pinkett says she considered "suicide often"

According to Jada Pinkett, practising mental health is a deep self-love, and as it should be.

In the wake of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain's suicide, Jada Pinkett Smith is talking about her own struggles and how she "considered suicide often" at some point.

By now, we all know that mental illness and depression is not as far-fetched as it once seemed, and fame and money do not shield you from it either.

In an Instagram post she shared on  Monday, June 11, 2018, Pinkett noted that mental health is something to be practised on a daily basis.

She advised followers to take care of their mind and spirit in the same way they care for their bodies.

One thing I#emo#4oCZ##ve learned in my life over the years is that mental health is something we should practice daily, not just when issues arise. We should take care of our mind and spirit in the same way we do our body. With the suicides of Kate and Anthony it brought up feelings of when I was in such despair and had considered the same demise...often. In the years I spent towards my healing, many moons ago, I realized the mind and heart can be extremely delicate without the foundation of a formidable spirit. What I eat, what I watch on TV, what music I listen to, how I care for my body, my spiritual practice, what people I surround myself with, the amount of stress I allow and so on... either contribute to or deteriorate my mental health. Mental health is a daily practice for me. It#emo#4oCZ##s a practice of deep self-love. May Kate and Anthony Rest In Peace. Many may not understand... but I do, and this morning I have the deepest gratitude that I pulled through. . Love.

She also pointed out that the mind and heart are extremely delicate and should be guarded jealously. According to her, practising mental health is a deep self-love, and as it should be.

As earlier reported, fashion designer Kate Spade, age 55, was found dead at her home on June 5, 2018.

Kate Spade, a wildly successful American designer who has over 140 retail stores across America alone was found dead at her New York apartment on Tuesday morning.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kate died from an apparent suicide. Officials say that she was found by her housekeeping staff at around 10:30am.

 

Sources say that the designer did leave a note at the scene but officials are not able to divulge any more information at this time because it is an ongoing investigation.

Only recently, Mo'Cheddah also revealed that she had battled depression for four years.

She went on to describe most of what she went through, assuring other victims that they would be fine while advising them to hang on to life.

Mo'Cheddah emphasized that most people who have never been depressed, especially Nigerians, would be unable to understand what it feels like.

Mo'Cheddah joins a list of celebrities who have come out to reveal that they have been depressed at some point in their life.

