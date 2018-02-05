Keds have released a sneaker collection specially for brides

news

Tennis Ace Serena Williams got married late last year and famously wore trainers to party with her new hubby. The trend for valuing comfort over style on one's big day is growing but thanks to Kate Spade and Keds, you can have both rolled up in one special collection created with brides in mind.

Keds and Kate Spade New York's latest footwear collaboration is here to solve your number one wedding day problem.

After previously joining forces to create a colourful range of sneakers, chock-full of stripes, tassels, glitter, and lots of pink, the dynamic duo returns with a shoe collection that can take you from the altar to the dance floor without worrying about just how much your feet hurt.

"Our wedding collection is the perfect union of ease and glamour for everything from the bridal shower to bridesmaids' gifts to walking down the aisle to happily ever after," reads Ked's official site.

Keds' classic Champion and Triple-Decker silhouette come in ivory, gold, and silver, and feature flirty floral appliqués, dreamy pearls, glitter, and polka dots. The Champion Glitter lace-up sneakers each come equipped with satin laces.