IK Ogbonna's wife comes for fan over dress style

  Published:
IK Ogbonna and wife, Sonia play

IK Ogbonna and wife, Sonia

(Stargist)
IK Ogbonna's wife might be pretty but she has got so much savage which she served on a nosy fan who made comments about her dress style.

According to the Colombian born model, a nosy fan sent her a message advising her to dress like she was a married woman and she decided to share the conversation with all her followers.

"Pls, when u start dressing like a married woman??? U still look like a single lady I wonder what is d message u are trying 2 send to 2 young girls out there," the nosy fan wrote.

 

Sonia Ogbonna then replied the fan with a message which well...might have the nosy fan having a rethink as to why she sent that message.

IK Ogbonna and his wife, Sonia Morales. play

IK Ogbonna and his wife, Sonia Morales.

(Pinterest)

 

"Message is very simple: you are a QUEEN. And marriage is not an ultimate life achievement nor validation of a woman's worth, neither is a curse. So keep looking like a QUEEN that you are forever & ever. Stay fly, stop shows everywhere you go and love you some you and your life will become more fun, beautiful & fulfilled and yes, other women's appearance won't get at you in a negative way no more. #SlaySista A woman too is a human being and yes she too has only one life to live. Stop supporting oppression, it's enough we gotta deal with period every month   #SoniaOgbonna,'' she wrote.

IK Ogbonna,Sonia Morales play

IK Ogbonna,Sonia Morales

(Instagram)

 

Sonia Ogbonna says "Couple Goals" is the greatest illusion of 21st century

play

 

IK Ogbonna's wife, Sonia Ogbonna thinks the idea of "Couple Goals" is the greatest illusion of 20th century.

Sonia Ogbonna made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, February 2, 2018, where she wrote a long epistle about relationships. She also posted a really seductive photo of herself and hubby, IK Ogbonna which will surely get fans talking.

Sonia Morales shares this racy photo of herself and IK Ogbonna to celebrate his birthday play

Sonia Morales shares this racy photo of herself and IK Ogbonna to celebrate his birthday

(Instagram)

 

The Colombian born mother of one in talked about her relationship and struggles when she just got married to her husband. She also talked about how she was able to sustain her relationship by trying to be submissive to her husband ( a word she hated). She didn't end it without thanking her husband for standing by her side.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

