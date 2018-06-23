news

So Nigeria went amok over the victory of the Super Eagle's victory against Iceland yesterday, June 22, 2018, but celebrities reacted in different ways.

Case in point was Moyo Lawal's reaction to the illustrious game.

The Nollywood actress shared a steaming hot mirror selfie in celebration of the games.

See her post below:

Interesting right? Even more interesting is the fact that she urged her followers not to zoom in on the photo.

Wonder what we will find if we did.

Moyo Lawal denies getting a butt implant

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has denied claims that she applied for a butt enhancement surgery in order to improve her body feature.

Lawal noted this on Saturday, August 6, 2016, via an Instagram post where she wrote that her appearance is natural.

“No!!! I haven’t done any surgery whatsoever or booty implants or taken booty pills or booty cream.

“ It was my mama who gave me.

“However, I used to do a lot of squats and yes am back on my workout grind after taken a seven months break.

“Anyways, the static squat is one of my favorite exercises.

“Keeping fit is a serious business o”, she said.

The actress is known for her role in the movie "Holding Hope", and the family drama series "Fuji House of Commotion", produced by Amaka Igwe.