Harvey Weinstein :  Australian model latest to accuse Hollywood mogul of harassment

An Australian model said she was "played" by Harvey Weinstein and his colleagues who engineered a hotel room meeting where he stripped naked and demanded a massage.

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment, assault and rape. play

An Australian model said she was "played" by Harvey Weinstein and his colleagues who engineered a hotel room meeting where he stripped naked and demanded a massage, in the latest accusation against the Hollywood mogul.

Zoe Brock said she met Weinstein at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival when she was 23 and was seated next to him at a dinner, not realising who he was.

Brock told Australia's Channel Nine she went back to his hotel room with a group of his colleagues and they were eventually left alone.

"He left the room and came back naked," she alleged late Sunday.

"He wanted a massage, and I didn’t want to give him one. I remember being quite frozen. He touched my back and shoulders, and I quickly knew that I couldn’t ... and I got up and I ran."

On reflection, she believes she was manipulated and targeted, not only by Weinstein but his accomplices who set up the situation.

(FILES) This file photo taken on May 23, 2017 shows US film producer Harvey Weinstein posing during a photocall as he arrives to attend the De Grisogono Party on the sidelines of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, at the Cap-Eden-Roc hotel in Antibes, near Cannes, southeastern France. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has expelled Harvey Weinstein, it said on October 14, 2017, amid mounting sexual harassment, assault and rape accusations against the disgraced Hollywood mogul. An emergency meeting of its board "voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority," it said in a statement play

"I had been played by not just one predator but all his accomplices. Yuck," she said.

Brock is the latest in a long line of women to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault and rape over the past week.

He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, but has been denounced by many in Hollywood with "Thor" stars Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth the latest to condemn his behaviour.

"It's absolutely intolerable and people should be filing criminal complaints against him. It was a crime what he was doing," Ruffalo told the Sydney Morning Herald at the Sydney premiere of "Thor: Ragnarok" on Sunday evening.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, with Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman in 2009. play

Hemsworth said he believed the scandal would change Tinseltown for the better.

"Hopefully it will put a spotlight on the issue and people will change their thinking to what is acceptable and that it doesn't occur (again) would be the best scenario," he said.

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

