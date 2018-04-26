Halima Abubakar shows off boobs in new photos

news

Halima Abubakar is one voluptuous lady which we know already, so when she decides to show off her boobs, it's definitely gonna cause trouble!

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, April 26, 2018, where she posted a couple of photos of herself looking all sexy in a red dress which showed off the curvy actress' boobs.

She went on to caption the photo with an inspirational quote which we all know a lot of people especially the guys who will be drooling over the photo won't even bother to read.

"Some things are not going to make sense, but God wouldn’t have allowed it if He wasn’t going to bring good out of it. He has your best interest at heart.tbt," she wrote.

Halima Abubakar recently shared a testimony on how she was in a coma for three days . The busty actress made this know on Sunday, April 15, 2018, via her Instagram page. In her post she thanks God for keeping her alive.

ALSO READ: 'Please don't donate money on my behalf' actress speaks out

"Okay, I have good news God really showed out Am a woman after Gods' heart Today mark a year, of my distress and A month ago, was in a coma for 3days, thought I was gone But just a month ago my family was in deep shock! So I hope you don't joke about your healthcare And don't laugh at people cos they wish you nothing but greatness God is amazing .look at me all stunning and happy My Docs rock," she wrote.