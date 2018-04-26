Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Halima Abubakar shows off boobs in new photos

Halima Abubakar is one curvy actress and she wants you all to still have that thought in your minds.

Halima Abubakar play

Halima Abubakar is one voluptuous lady which we know already, so when she decides to show off her boobs, it's definitely gonna cause trouble!

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, April 26, 2018, where she posted a couple of photos of herself looking all sexy in a red dress which showed off the curvy actress' boobs.

She went on to caption the photo with an inspirational quote which we all know a lot of people especially the guys who will be drooling over the photo won't even bother to read.

 

"Some things are not going to make sense, but God wouldn’t have allowed it if He wasn’t going to bring good out of it. He has your best interest at heart.tbt," she wrote.

Halima Abubakar play

Halima Abubakar recently shared a testimony on how she was in a coma for three days. The busty actress made this know on Sunday, April 15, 2018, via her Instagram page. In her post she thanks God for keeping her alive.

ALSO READ: 'Please don't donate money on my behalf' actress speaks out

Okay I have good news#emo#8J+Puw==##God really showed out Am a woman after Gods heartToday mark a year,of my distress and A month ago ,was in coma for 3days, thought I was gone#emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==##But just a month ago my family was in deep shock!#emo#8J+PvA==###emo#8J+PvA==###emo#8J+PvA==##So I hope you don't joke about your healthcare #emo#8J+PvA==##And don't laugh at people cos they wish you nothing but greatness#emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==##God is amazing .look at me all stunning and happy #emo#8J+PvA==##My Docs rock#mysecret#thankyoulord#ozioyiza#Amhealedandhealthy#Godisgood#milwaukee #india#ghana#lagos#Doctors#1year #emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==##Hopefully it won't be tagged pitypartyI don't need your pityMY TESTIMONY

A post shared by @halimabubakar (@halimabubakar) on

 

"Okay, I have good news      God really showed out           Am a woman after Gods' heart      Today mark a year, of my distress and A month ago, was in a coma for 3days, thought I was gone                But just a month ago my family was in deep shock!                      So I hope you don't joke about your healthcare     And don't laugh at people cos they wish you nothing but greatness        God is amazing .look at me all stunning and happy     My Docs rock," she wrote.

Halima Abubakar suffered a fibroid relapse play

Recall that Halima Abubakar underwent medical treatment for complications she suffered from her Fibroid operation in India last year, which is part of the reason she is thankful.

