Diamond Platnumz has been arrested by the Tanzanian Police Authority for posting a video on social media where he was making out with a lady.

According to the Tanzanian Information Minister, Harrison Mwakyembe, the musician had fallen foul of the new Electronic and Postal Communications (Online Content) Regulations, introduced a few weeks ago.

He said the authorities plan to file charges against Diamond Platnumz, who has since removed the offending Instagram post.

It would be recalled that Diamond Platnumz shared some disturbing posts via his Instagram Story on Monday, April 16, 2018, shading his first baby mama, Zarinah Hassan.

In the posts, it is also clear that he may have reconciled with his 2nd baby mama although not for the right reasons.

Diamond shared what looks to be a reconciliatory video with Hamisa Mobetho, but was contradicted by another video of him making out with an unknown lady in the same room he was pictured in while with his second baby mama.

One of the captions on the videos read, “Ukiachiwa achiya” which loosely translates to “When you get dumped, lose yourself.” The statement was an obvious shot at Zari who reportedly dumped him on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2018.