Diamond Platnumz arrested for posting video where he was making out

Diamond Platnumz Singer arrested for posting video where he was making out

The laws in Tanzania ain't smiling on Diamond Platnumz at the moment as he has been invited in for questioning over disturbing Instagram post.

  • Published:
Diamond Platnumz play

Diamond Platnumz

(Djhunter)
Diamond Platnumz has been arrested by the Tanzanian Police Authority for posting a video on social media where he was making out with a lady.

According to the Tanzanian Information Minister, Harrison Mwakyembe, the musician had fallen foul of the new Electronic and Postal Communications (Online Content) Regulations, introduced a few weeks ago.

He said the authorities plan to file charges against Diamond Platnumz, who has since removed the offending Instagram post.

Diamond Platnumz - Eneka play

Diamond Platnumz - Eneka

(Diamond Platnumz / Youtube)

 

The original sin!

Diamond Platnumz and Zari Hassan loved up for 37th birthday play

Diamond Platnumz and Zari Hassan loved up for 37th birthday

(instagram)

ALSO READ: Diamond Platnumz cashes out as he unveils daughter's face

It would be recalled that Diamond Platnumz shared some disturbing posts via his Instagram Story on Monday, April 16, 2018, shading his first baby mama, Zarinah Hassan.

In the posts, it is also clear that he may have reconciled with his 2nd baby mama although not for the right reasons.

DiamondPlatnumz shades his first as he reconciles with his 2nd babymama . . Tanzanian singer, DiamondPlatnumz, has taken a swipe at his first babymama, Zari, just a day after she called him an idiot for abandoning their children. . . Last night, he took to his IG story to share a reconciliatory video with his second babymama, Hamisa, and another video of him making out with another lady in the same room. . . The caption on the numerous videos shared, #emo#4oCc##Ukiachiwa achiya#emo#4oCd## loosely translates to #emo#4oCc##When you get dumped, lose yourself,#emo#4oCd## a jab at Zari who dumped him on Valentine#emo#4oCZ##s Day. . . He also jokingly trolled Hamiza with another caption, #emo#4oCc##She said she want child support, nikamwambia nenda kwa RC (I told her go to the RC),#emo#4oCd## a reference to her recent move where she dragged him to court over child support.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Diamond shared what looks to be a reconciliatory video with Hamisa Mobetho, but was contradicted by another video of him making out with an unknown lady in the same room he was pictured in while with his second baby mama.

Diamond Platnumz play

Diamond Platnumz and baby mama Zarinah Hassan.

(Instagram)

One of the captions on the videos read, “Ukiachiwa achiya” which loosely translates to “When you get dumped, lose yourself.” The statement was an obvious shot at Zari who reportedly dumped him on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2018.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

