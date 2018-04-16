Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Diamond Platnumz takes shots at ex, Zarina Hassan

Diamond Platnumz Singer shades Zari, reconciles with 2nd baby mama

In the posts, it is also clear that he may have reconciled with his 2nd baby mama although not for the right reasons.

Diamond Platnumz play

Diamond Platnumz
We can tell you that Diamond Platnumz is not handling being dumped very well but then again, who does?

The Tanzanian singer shared some disturbing posts via his Instagram Story on Monday, April 16, 2018, shading his first baby mama, Zarinah Hassan.

Diamond Platnumz play

Diamond Platnumz

Diamond shared what looks to be a reconciliatory video with Hamisa Mobetho, but was contradicted by another video of him making out with an unknown lady in the same room he was pictured in while with his second baby mama.

One of the captions on the videos read, “Ukiachiwa achiya” which loosely translates to “When you get dumped, lose yourself.”

DiamondPlatnumz shades his first as he reconciles with his 2nd babymama . . Tanzanian singer, DiamondPlatnumz, has taken a swipe at his first babymama, Zari, just a day after she called him an idiot for abandoning their children. . . Last night, he took to his IG story to share a reconciliatory video with his second babymama, Hamisa, and another video of him making out with another lady in the same room. . . The caption on the numerous videos shared, #emo#4oCc##Ukiachiwa achiya#emo#4oCd## loosely translates to #emo#4oCc##When you get dumped, lose yourself,#emo#4oCd## a jab at Zari who dumped him on Valentine#emo#4oCZ##s Day. . . He also jokingly trolled Hamiza with another caption, #emo#4oCc##She said she want child support, nikamwambia nenda kwa RC (I told her go to the RC),#emo#4oCd## a reference to her recent move where she dragged him to court over child support.

The statement was an obvious shot at Zari who reportedly dumped him on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2018.

Weirdly, he also trolled Hamiza with another caption, “She said she wants child support, nikamwambia nenda kwa RC (I told her go to the RC),” in which he seems to be a referring to Hamisa's move to sue him over child support.

Zari and Diamond Platnumz play

Zari and Diamond Platnumz

This drama comes barely 24hrs after Zari branded him an idiot for abandoning their children.

Diamond Platnumz and his baby mamas

Recall that Zari shares two kids with Diamond. They welcomed their first child, Latifah Dangote in August 6, 2015, before welcoming a baby boy on December 6, 2016.

Diamond Platnumz grabbing his woman Zarinah Hassan. play

Diamond Platnumz grabbing his woman Zarinah Hassan.

The singer later welcomed a baby boy with Hamisa in September 2017. Recall that Hamisa shared the news on social media, listing Diamond as the father.

Diamond Platinumz welcomes baby boy with side chick play

Diamond Platinumz welcomes baby boy with side chick

So far, he is yet to confirm or the deny the reports but his assumed reconciliation with Hamisa might be all the proof we need.

Prior to the birth of his son, the singer hinted at issues in his relationship, going as far as to accuse Zari of cheating on him.

