Davido marks the birthday of his girlfriend, Chioma with a lavish party at a nightclub.
We all know how much Davido loves Chioma and how he is never shy to show it, so when he decided to shut down a nightclub for her, it didn't come as a surprise. Davido had gone to his Twitter page on Sunday, April 29, 2018, to tweet about the birthday.
"Happy birthday Baby girl! Today and 2MORO gonna be amazing," he tweeted. It didn't end there, he went on to tweet about guys who are scared of showing it when they are in love.
"So many niggas are in love but they scared to show it! Y’all pussy!" he also tweeted.
Then on Monday, April 30, 2018, his girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland took to her Instagram page to post pictures and videos from the birthday party and trust it was lit!
Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma Avril took out time of their busy lives to holiday in Barbados. The music star took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, April 12, 2018, where he shared a number of photos and videos with the two lovebirds having a nice time.
Chioma Avril visited different countries with the music star as you would recall when we first brought you the gist that she accompanied him to Senegal. The music star and DMW Boss shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend, seated in a private jet with friends around them, Saturday, March 24, 2018.