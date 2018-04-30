news

Davido celebrated the birthday of his girlfriend, Chioma over the weekend and he did shut down a club just for her.

We all know how much Davido loves Chioma and how he is never shy to show it, so when he decided to shut down a nightclub for her, it didn't come as a surprise. Davido had gone to his Twitter page on Sunday, April 29, 2018, to tweet about the birthday.

"Happy birthday Baby girl! Today and 2MORO gonna be amazing," he tweeted. It didn't end there, he went on to tweet about guys who are scared of showing it when they are in love.

"So many niggas are in love but they scared to show it! Y’all pussy!" he also tweeted.

Then on Monday, April 30, 2018, his girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland took to her Instagram page to post pictures and videos from the birthday party and trust it was lit!

