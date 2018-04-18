Davido denies plans to marry girlfriend, Chioma Avril

news

Davido has denied the rumours going around that he is planning to marry his girlfriend, Chioma Avril over her cooking skills.

The music star made this known while granting an interview with Beats FM in Lagos. When asked about the rumour going on about him marrying a lady called Chioma because of her cooking, he cleared the air immediately.

"That's my girl...no there is no wedding thinking about making a billion," he said while blushing.

It would be recalled that about a week ago, Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma Avril took out time of their busy lives to holiday in Barbados . The music star took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, April 12, 2018, where he shared a number of photos and videos with the two lovebirds having a nice time.

Chioma Avril visited different countries with the music star as you would recall when we first brought you the gist that she accompanied him to Senegal . The music star and DMW Boss shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend, seated in a private jet with friends around them, Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Davido and Chioma Avril; the journey so far

The gist started filtering the air of a possible romance going on between Davido and a certain young lady simply identified as Chioma, not many thought it would be one real story. From subtle hints on Snapchat, we began to see little clips of the mysterious lady.

Finally, Davido allowed the world into his private life as we got to see who Chioma Avril really was. Then things got a bit serious when he took along to a family private occasion in Ede in Osun state . The couple was spotted sitting beside each other.