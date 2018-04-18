Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido denies plans to marry girlfriend, Chioma Avril

Davido Singer denies plans to marry girlfriend, Chioma Avril

For fans and admirers of Davido's relationship with Chioma Avril, there won't be any wedding bells anytime soon.

  • Published:
Davido with girlfriend, Chioma Avril play

Davido with girlfriend, Chioma Avril

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Davido has denied the rumours going around that he is planning to marry his girlfriend, Chioma Avril over her cooking skills.

The music star made this known while granting an interview with Beats FM in Lagos. When asked about the rumour going on about him marrying a lady called Chioma because of her cooking, he cleared the air immediately.

"That's my girl...no there is no wedding thinking about making a billion," he said while blushing.

 

It would be recalled that about a week ago, Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma Avril took out time of their busy lives to holiday in Barbados. The music star took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, April 12, 2018, where he shared a number of photos and videos with the two lovebirds having a nice time.

Davido on holiday with Chioma Avril play

Davido on holiday with Chioma Avril

(Instagram)

 

Chioma Avril visited different countries with the music star as you would recall when we first brought you the gist that she accompanied him to Senegal. The music star and DMW Boss shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend, seated in a private jet with friends around them, Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Davido with bae, Chioma play

Davido with bae, Chioma

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

ALSO READ: It's official! DJ Cuppy is Asa Asika's girlfriend

Davido and Chioma Avril; the journey so far

Davido and new girlfriend, Chioma play

Davido and new girlfriend, Chioma

(InformationNigeria)

 

The gist started filtering the air of a possible romance going on between Davido and a certain young lady simply identified as Chioma, not many thought it would be one real story. From subtle hints on Snapchat, we began to see little clips of the mysterious lady.

Davido spotted with girlfriend, Chioma at an event play

Davido spotted with girlfriend, Chioma at an event

(LindaIkeji )

 

Finally, Davido allowed the world into his private life as we got to see who Chioma Avril really was. Then things got a bit serious when he took along to a family private occasion in Ede in Osun state. The couple was spotted sitting beside each other.

Davido and girlfriend, Chioma play

Davido and girlfriend, Chioma

(LailadBlog)

 

Then came the viral photo of the couple which went viral on social media where they both posed for the camera looking all loved up and happy with Davido calling Chioma his best friend.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Photo Of The Day Mummy duties as Yvonne Nelson breastfeed babybullet
2 Diamond Platnumz Singer shades Zari, reconciles with 2nd baby mamabullet
3 Akpororo Comedian in joyous mood as he welcomes twins with wife [Video]bullet

Related Articles

Davido See photo of the singer all loved up with girlfriend
Davido Singer admits to being promiscuous
Davido Take a look at this cute photo of singer with his new girlfriend
Davido Check out lovely photo of singer with his 2nd daughter
Davido Singer takes girlfriend, Chioma Avril on holiday to Barbados (Photos)
Big Brother Naija 10 Nigerian celebrities we would love to see on reality show
Davido Take a look at all the women involved in singer's life
Davido Singer is about to call you out if you are owing him!
Davido Check out photo of singer with girlfriend at his concert in London
Davido Singer, girlfriend, Chioma jet out to Senegal

Celebrities

Churchill Oladunni gets conferred with a chieftaincy title in Enugu state
Tonto Dikeh Actress' ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni gets conferred with chieftaincy title
Niniola
#WomanCrushWednesday Nigeria's voluptuous, talented songstress, Niniola
Sauce Kid
Sauce Kid Rapper is back on social media!
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Model shares dripping hot bikini photo on Instagram