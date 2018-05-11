Davido finally in love, what does this mean for the pop star?

news

The biggest love story in the country right now is that of Davido and his not so new anymore girlfriend, Chioma Avril.

From the moment Davido began to show off Chioma on his Snapchat we all knew this wasn't just a random lady. Even though he initially hid the identity of Chioma, it didn't take too long before the goldfish was finally spotted and we got to know who the mysterious lady in his life was.

Since then we've gotten to see a very different side of Davido, the side we only see when he talks about his daughters, Imade and Hailey.

Let's look at it from this angle, it is very typical of people to say that once a guy takes a lady to his family, then she has already passed the "Girlfriend/Wife Material Level." Chioma passed all that when she accompanied him to a private family function whether you believe it or not.

Davido even though he has been linked to different women at different times of career and blessed with baby mama's has never shown us this soft side that we still feel is kind of weird. He is quick to put up photos of Chioma on his Instagram page, write on Instagram stories that he misses her and takes along for his music tours, how else can a man show his love for his woman?

ALSO READ: Davido gifts Chioma a Porshe car on her birthday

Ok, if you think he is all about words then how about the different goodies Chioma has received since she hooked up with the music star. Davido has given so much to his boo so far, from the birthday party where a club was shut down on her behalf to the expensive car gift which broke the Internet, it is safe to say Davido has not only gotten himself a girlfriend but has fallen deeply in love.

The fact that Davido has fallen in love means a lot for him, positively. We might not be seeing any more baby mamas and probably the singer might be walking the aisle soon (ignore his age, it doesn't count when love comes to play). At the same time looks like we will be seeing a very matured Davido henceforth, no more dramas, maybe he might start dressing differently (doesn't really matter) and trust we might not be hearing about any controversy associated with unarguably, one of the biggest music stars in Africa.

Davido has gotten himself a girlfriend obviously he treasures, never shy to show off, and the relationship is even making them cash out already with back to back endorsement deals. These and many are probably the signs of how fruitful and assuring this relationship would be. We can but say he got himself the total package with all the ASSURANCE!