Daddy Freeze is 100% against abusive marriages

Daddy Freeze OAP says NO to abusive marriages

In one of his recent videos, Daddy Freeze advised that we abandon abusive marriages. And as we explained earlier, we believe he might know better.

Daddy Freeze supports UNIBEN's decision to ban fellowships on campus play

Daddy Freeze made tithing a controversial topic in 2017

As the saying goes, "only he that wears the shoe, knows where it pinches". Daddy Freeze knows where an abusive marriage pinches and he is 100% against it.

The Cool FM OAP, in one of his recent vlogs has advised that we abandon abusive marriages.

And as we explained earlier, we believe he might know better.

Daddy Freeze play

Daddy Freeze

(Instagram/DaddyFreeze)

 

In the clip, he discussed the dangers of staying in a bad marriage, explaining that not wanting to leave because you’re afraid of starting over is not reason enough.

According to him, it is better to leave a bad marriage rather than dying in it.

Benedicta Elechi and Daddy Freeze. play

Benedicta Elechi and Daddy Freeze.

(Naijadailyfeed)

 

What's worse? These occurrences are not as rare as we would like to think.

Daddy Freeze who split from ex-wife, Opeyemi Olarinde, over domestic violence allegations amongst other things, is currently engaged to Benedicta Elechi.

Watch the full clip below:

Leave Your Bad Marriage NOW! Don't Die Inside
