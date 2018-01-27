Daddy Freeze is 100% against abusive marriages

In one of his recent videos, Daddy Freeze advised that we abandon abusive marriages. And as we explained earlier, we believe he might know better.
In the clip, he discussed the dangers of staying in a bad marriage, explaining that not wanting to leave because you’re afraid of starting over is not reason enough.
According to him, it is better to leave a bad marriage rather than dying in it.
What's worse? These occurrences are not as rare as we would like to think.
Daddy Freeze who split from ex-wife, Opeyemi Olarinde, over domestic violence allegations amongst other things, is currently engaged to Benedicta Elechi.
