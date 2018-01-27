Daddy Freeze is 100% against abusive marriages

news

As the saying goes, "only he that wears the shoe, knows where it pinches". Daddy Freeze knows where an abusive marriage pinches and he is 100% against it.

The Cool FM OAP, in one of his recent vlogs has advised that we abandon abusive marriages.

In the clip, he discussed the dangers of staying in a bad marriage, explaining that not wanting to leave because you’re afraid of starting over is not reason enough.

According to him, it is better to leave a bad marriage rather than dying in it.

What's worse? These occurrences are not as rare as we would like to think.

Daddy Freeze who split from ex-wife, Opeyemi Olarinde, over domestic violence allegations amongst other things, is currently engaged to Benedicta Elechi.

Watch the full clip below: