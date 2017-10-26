Daddy Freeze bashes Timi Dakolo over submission on marriage

Vocal On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze made Timi Dakolo the subject of his latest criticism on social media following the latter's position on marriage.

The singer seemed to disagree with the presenter's idea about the union between a husband and wife which he feels should be lifetime commitment but the OAP appeared to feel insulted about his comment.

Daddy Freeze who is a divorcee questioned Dakolo's knowledge regarding the concept of marriage. He stated in his response that he is in a better position give an advice about it being that he was married for a period of ten years.

He also berated the vocalist for patronizing pastors who have been the subject of his rather aggressive sermons on how the Church has become a centre of financial gain as opposed to where Christians are nurtured with the right doctrine which should focus on concern for the needy.

His epic clap back, "Sorry, but I'm not big on pulpit puppets," appeared to be proof of how unimpressed he was with Timi Dakolo's submission.

"@timidakolo unlike you, I haven't waited all my life to respond to you, why should I? Who are you and where's the sense in what you write or what you stand for?," Daddy Freeze asked.

"You are a product of this same shallow doctrine yourself, the churches you perform at, where do you think they get the money to pay from? You speak about marriage, how long you been married for? What do you know? You say I don't have the right to comment on marriage, who gave you the license to comment?

"I was married for 10 whole years, you dingbat! If I can't comment on marriage, WHO CAN? You call my teachings 'demonic', why don't you back yours up with the Bible? My demonic teachings have full biblical support, how would you know? Do you read your bible?

"You follow pastors like sheep up and down, is it now paining you that they could be giving more gigs to younger artists, and you are now crying on the internet? Do you think I'm so stupid as not to know what that forlorn dirge you pasted on the internet about (ARE YOU SURE YOU ARE BUILDING YOUR DREAM OR THE PASTOR'S OWN..) stood for?

"You say you give tithe and offering to God when you give it to a pastor, is that what God said in Deuteronomy 14:22-26 or in Nehemiah 10:38?

"Do you have a copy of the Bible at all? I suggest you get yourself one.

"I shouldn't be educating you, but do read from Matthew 25:32 to know what it takes to "give to God" and 'pastor' or 'man of God' isn't in the equation.

"You don't know shit about my marriage, so you have no right whatsoever to comment on it, I didn't comment on yours, or how you are handling it, so don't get personal, your life is far from perfect. Typing in caps is shouting your words, NOT YOUR MESSAGE, which remains as vacuous as the writer.

"You lost respect for me? I never had any for you! Sorry, but I'm not big on pulpit puppets.

"Maybe if you spent more time writing music than writing for the blogs, more kids won't be wondering "who's timi dakolo?" ~FRZ - #FreeTheSheeple."

ALSO READ: Actress cautions Daddy Freeze over Hallelujah Challenge

One of the prominent concern of Daddy Freeze touches on the flashy lifestyle of clergymen who he thinks haven't been fulfilling the purpose of their calling which is to mentor Christians and nurture them with heavenly messages.

Most of the time, heads of Churches have seemed to be living a far more comfortable life than their flocks who consider themselves obligated to serve the Christian leaders and risk making themselves uncomfortable.