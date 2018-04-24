news

Don't we all love it when we see the West in one photo? This explains this cute photo shared by Kim Kardashian with the family on a private jet.

Kim who is never shy to show off her obviously beautiful family took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 23, 2018, where she shared the photo that has got everyone tripping.

The 37-year-old mum went on to caption the photo with the quote "Party of 5." We but admire how cute they all look, with Kanye's rare smile lighting up the photo.

Party of 5 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

The West has a way of always winning our hearts with their beautiful photos which well we don't get to see all the time. However, the first time we got to see the first ever photo of the family together was a few weeks ago.

Kim took to her Instagram page on Thursday, April 5, 2018, where she posted a photo of herself and her husband, Kanye West with their three amazing children, North, Saint and the newest addition to the family, Chicago.

She went to caption the photo with a quote where she talked about how they were able to pull through with the family photo.

"I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too," she wrote.

This has got to be one of the cutest photos we have ever seen of the West and they are one beautiful family.