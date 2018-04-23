It's another topless photo from Kim Kardashian

news

It is official now as we can now say it's one day, one nude photo from Kim Kardashian as she goes topless in newly posted photo on Instagram.

The beautiful mother of three took to her Instagram page on Sunday, April 22, 2018, where she posted a photo of herself topless covered the sheets from her bed.

As usual, she was looking dripping hot and went on to caption the photo with a quote "HAPPY SUNDAY KANYE," she wrote. Are you pondering what we are pondering, guys? It looks like Kanye was the one behind the cameras.

HAPPY SUNDAY KANYE

The last time we got to see Kim go topless was just a few days ago while she was on holiday at Turk's and Caicos.

The 37-year-old reality star posted the photo on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, on her personal app and is seen wearing only Calvin Klein undergarments, while on vacation at Turks and Caicos. The 37-year-old reality star got to share some secrets with her fans about her glowing skin and how she is a die-hard fan of spa treatments.

“I love indulging in spa treatments, but they can be so time-consuming and pricey! There are a ton of at-home alternatives that are quick to use and less expensive," she said on her app.

Kim Kardashian is no newcomer to posing nude or going topless for the cameras as we can all recall when she took to her Instagram page back in March 2018 and dropped a nude photo in which she can be seen eating noodles.

Kim poses nude in front of her daughter, North West

nudels

The last time we got to see the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' reality star naked was when she posted a photo of herself almost nude facing a mirror with her daughter, North showing from the rears of the mirror as the person behind the camera.

More nudes...more nudes