It's another topless photo from Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian It's another topless photo from the reality T.V. star

It doesn't look like we will ever see the end of Kim Kardashian's nude or semi-nude photos.

  • Published:
Kim Kardashian play

Kim Kardashian

(Instagram/KimKardshian)
It is official now as we can now say it's one day, one nude photo from Kim Kardashian as she goes topless in newly posted photo on Instagram.

The beautiful mother of three took to her Instagram page on Sunday, April 22, 2018, where she posted a photo of herself topless covered the sheets from her bed.

As usual, she was looking dripping hot and went on to caption the photo with a quote "HAPPY SUNDAY    KANYE," she wrote. Are you pondering what we are pondering, guys? It looks like Kanye was the one behind the cameras.

HAPPY SUNDAY KANYE

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

The last time we got to see Kim go topless was just a few days ago while she was on holiday at Turk's and Caicos.

The 37-year-old reality star posted the photo on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, on her personal app and is seen wearing only Calvin Klein undergarments, while on vacation at Turks and Caicos. The 37-year-old reality star got to share some secrets with her fans about her glowing skin and how she is a die-hard fan of spa treatments.

ALSO READ: Check out cute photo of Kim Kardashian and her family

Kim Kardashian goes topless while on vacation play

Kim Kardashian goes topless while on vacation

(LindaIkeji)

 

“I love indulging in spa treatments, but they can be so time-consuming and pricey! There are a ton of at-home alternatives that are quick to use and less expensive," she said on her app.

Kim Kardashian play

Kim Kardashian

(Instagram/KimKardashianWest)

 

Kim Kardashian is no newcomer to posing nude or going topless for the cameras as we can all recall when she took to her Instagram page back in March 2018 and dropped a nude photo in which she can be seen eating noodles.

Kim poses nude in front of her daughter, North West

nudels

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

The last time we got to see the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' reality star naked was when she posted a photo of herself almost nude facing a mirror with her daughter, North showing from the rears of the mirror as the person behind the camera.

More nudes...more nudes

Kim Kardashian on set for a photo shoot play

Kim Kardashian on set for a photo shoot

(LindaIkeji)

Kim Kardashian nude during a photo shoot play

Kim Kardashian nude during a photo shoot

(LindaIkeji)

 

Just when we thought we had seen it all, we got another scoop of the reality star's nudes on a photo shoot she had gone for. The shots look like that of a commercial advert and we can't wait to see the official release of the advert.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

