Celebrities preach love and oneness

news

The day set aside to mark Democracy Day in Nigeria might be over but we've got a number of celebrities who had different reactions towards the day.

It would surprise you to know that majority of your favourite celebrities didn't post anything on their social media pages as it looked like a normal business day for them.

Well, we were able to get a few of them who sent out goodwill messages to Nigerians to mark the day on their social media pages.

1. Tonto Dikeh

In her message to Nigerians to mark the special day, Tonto Dikeh said we should make us of our voices and be the voice for the voiceless rather than say inciting things about the country. She went on to admonish Nigerians to get their PVCs so they can vote who their desire to take control of the affairs of the country.

"GOD GAVE YOU A VOICE, MADE YOU A VOICE OF AND FOR THE PEOPLE...YOU NEITHER USE IT FOR EMPOWERMENT AND CHANGE BUT YOU COME ON THE GRAM SHOUTING NIGERIA IS BAD...DO YOU EVEN HAVE YOUR PVC? As little as that Half, the youth don’t have and we have the guts to scream Nigeria is Bad...Nigeria is just a space/Land, it’s the people who make it great or worse.. #WE WANT A BETTER NIGERIA #THAT SHOULD START WITH YOU AND ME," she wrote.

2. Timi Dakolo

OUR HOME A post shared by Timi dakolo (@timidakolo) on May 29, 2018 at 8:26am PDT

Timi Dakolo just like Tonto Dikeh said Nigerians should accept Nigeria as their own and do better by being better.

3. Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie who recently declared his intention to run for the seat of the president of Nigeria also joined other celebrities to send goodwill messages to Nigeria on our Democracy Day. The actor took to his Instagram page where he declared that all shall be well with the country.

"All shall be well. Happy Democracy Day to you all my brothers and sisters," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Kenneth Okonkwo wants to be governor of Enugu state

4. Alibaba

A post shared by Ali Baba (@alibabagcfr) on May 28, 2018 at 4:11pm PDT

Alibaba who is known for is long epistles on social media on the various social issues bothering the country, this time around didn't say so much. Rather he just posted a photo of the Nigeria coat of arm with an inscription "Happy Democracy Day to all Nigerians.''

5. Rita Dominic

We Can Do Better A post shared by Rita Dominic (@ritadominic) on May 29, 2018 at 6:03am PDT

Just like Ali Baba, the beautiful actress didn't have any epistle to share with Nigerians to mark the day rather she put up a photo of the flag of the country and captioned it with a quote "We Can Do Better."